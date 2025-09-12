Photographers are lining the sidewalks, ready to snap away. Manhattan’s hottest restaurants are filled with impeccably dressed people. The sound of skinny little heels — click-clack, click-clack — is, well, everywhere. New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 is here, folks, and, as always, the street style moments are a sight to behold.

Though the runways are always a good indicator of the looks everyone will be wearing in six months, you can always count on guests’ street style outfits to know what’s cool right now. A few popular looks that team TZR is tracking this season? Sporty dressing, for one, has New Yorkers’ seal of approval. Look to BDG’s Senior Fashion and Accessories Editor Stephanie Sanchez, who took to the streets in athletic shorts and yellow Nike Cortez sneakers, juxtaposed with a pastel pink button-up and zebra print purse (another trend to watch this fashion month, BTW). Quirky statement hats are gaining traction, too, specifically unique ‘'60s-inspired pillbox styles. And speaking of accessories, we have a feeling micro bags will be replaced with oversized totes, a more practical choice when you’re darting from show to show.

Check out the buzziest street style moments from NYFW Spring/Summer 2026, below. We’ll update this post daily with more standout looks.

Day 1

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Voluminous balloon pants are another of-the-moment silhouette ruling the sidewalks. This showgoer teamed hers with a glamorous gold Chanel belt.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Chloe King strikes again — the street style star garnered attention in a super colorful ensemble.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

According to this attendee, the slouchier the suit, the better.

Jade T. Belmes/Getty Images Entertainment

Content creator Amy Julliette Lefevre turned her white tailored coat into a dress, cinching the piece in with a long skinny belt.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Don’t forget: Your nails can make a bold statement, too, as proven by stylist Samia Laaboudi, who chose a different design per finger.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Above, Sanchez’s sporty yet sophisticated look. Swap the shorts for track pants once the temps cool down.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

This showgoer’s form-fitting pillbox hat took her look to the next level.