Female athletes are getting the recognition they deserve. From Simone Biles to Caitlin Clark, these trailblazers are breaking barriers — and making headlines. And the increased fanfare surrounding women’s sports is rubbing off on the style scene. “The intersection of fashion and sports has never been as prominent as it is today, with each industry casting an influence on one another,” says stylist Lauren Sharkey. As such, styling track pants and gym shorts for every day has become the norm. And a sporty jacket? Merging function with fashion, the look isn’t just meant for the gym, as proven by designers and influencers.

“In an ever turbulent landscape, a practical jacket prevails with the cost-per-wear of a sporty jacket matching that of a timeless trench — ideal for dog walks, city breaks, and weekend errands alike,” explains London-based stylist Sarah-Rose Harrison. A natural extension to the unwavering activewear craze, athletic-looking outerwear was out in full force on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways. “The Row leaned into practical windbreaker jackets offering a subtle way to tap into the trend (take cues from the runway styling and size up), while Miu Miu’s track jackets had an elevated prep school aesthetic,” Harrison says. Meanwhile, Miu Miu’s sophisticated older sis, Prada, sent a model down the catwalk adorned in a made-you-look sunny yellow technical jacket juxtaposed with a dazzling silver sequin gown.

How to incorporate a sporty jacket into your spring outfits? “Lean into the energy of each designer’s runway styling and layer and contrast,” recommends Harrison. For instance, offset an evening gown with a functional coat à la Prada. Or, for a business-chic moment, take the stylist’s advice and “zip your jacket all the way up and layer it over a classic white tee, finishing with wide-leg trousers and muted tonal pumps.” What’s more, Sharkey encourages you to don the jacket as a top, working baggy Bermuda shorts and kitten heel thong sandals into the casual, cool look.

For more sporty jacket styling inspiration, scroll ahead.

Prep School Cool

“Channel a Miu Miu girl by layering your jacket over a blue or white button-up and pair it with a pleated midi,” suggests Harrison. Go the extra mile by finishing off with brown suede sneakers — another current must-have from the luxury fashion house.

Sporty Yet Flirty

‘Tis the season to slip into a leg-baring miniskirt. Balance out the flirty piece with a technical zip-up jacket and casual sneakers. If the look feels like it needs a little something-something, sleek, dainty jewelry should do the trick.

Keep It Casual

An afternoon running around town warrants practical outerwear — and the more pockets, the merrier. If you’re planning on catching up with friends later in the day, go with a pair of baggy jeans and luxe suede sneakers. An oversized leather carryall is a good idea, too.

Monochromatic Moment

Style your track jacket with coordinating pants for a cohesive, matchy-matchy moment. A printed handbag and dressy flats in the same color scheme will perfectly tie everything together.

Color Play

Team your neutral topper with a bold, eye-grabbing color — a lime green miniskirt, for instance, is sure to garner attention and transition the look into evening territory. From there, complete the outfit with laid-back kicks and sporty sunglasses. The look feels unexpected but apt for a chill Friday night out.