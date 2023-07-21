Every season, Hailey Bieber seems to have a specific color palette that she leans into for her outfits. This past winter she loved wearing deep black and brown tints while her spring clothing assortment included pastel blue and orange. For summer, she’s all about white — so much so that she even wore this shade to a wedding back in June, an atypical choice for a guest. Most recently, the star rocked the neutral hue while on a date night with Justin Bieber in New York City. On July 19, Bieber was spotted in a cutout white mini dress that spoke to her “less is more” sartorial preferences as she left Italian restaurant L'artusi.

Her satin asymmetric mini featured a faint floral print and a side slit, which made the dress feel alluring as a summer date-night outfit. And given the East Coast heat lately, the short number kept Bieber feeling cool and stylish. She rocked the piece with a black Bottega Veneta bag, Femme LA heels, and Gucci sunglasses. In terms of her beauty look, Bieber seemed to go with her tried-and-true dewy aesthetic coupled with the viral latte makeup trend. (One can assume her RHODE skincare products were responsible for her glowing aura.) Meanwhile, the model’s famous bob haircut was styled as a side part with a subtle wave at the bottom.

You’ll notice that in addition to the color white, Bieber is loving her Bottega Veneta Jodie bag at the moment. She has it in the larger size, which holds all her essentials for the day as she makes her rounds in the Big Apple. Earlier that morning, she was spotted with the accessory while out with Justin yet again. For this daytime outfit, the beauty guru wore a cropped tee from Leset, vintage Levi’s shorts, a Khaite belt, and Chanel loafers. Her casual look just so happened to match Justin’s more laid-back ‘fit too, which consisted of a white tee and purple sweat shorts.

If you’re looking for a new summer date-night look, or you’re simply missing a LWD (little white dress) in your wardrobe, press add to cart on the TZR-approved picks ahead.