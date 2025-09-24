Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 is destined to be one for the books. Over the next few days, a batch of newly appointed creative directors will present their debut collections, including Demna (Gucci), Dario Vitale (Versace), Louise Trotter (Bottega Veneta), and Simone Bellotti (Jil Sander). And while we don’t know what exactly will unfold on the runways, one thing is already for sure: The MFW street style couldn’t be more swoon-worthy.

Something to keep in mind this week: Attendees at MFW are especially loyal to the fashion houses showing. Translation? Unlike New York and London, where showgoers typically shop their own closets and opt for indie brands, Milanese women typically arrive decked out in the designer’s latest looks. Take Diesel, for instance. Outside the label’s show on Tuesday, hordes of fashion girls sported its logo-adorned crop tops and metallic bags. And the same thing could be said for Gucci; the enthusiasm around Demna’s debut was palpable, with guests taking to the venue in its maximalist pieces. Model Amelia Gray Hamlin, for one, turned heads in a striking green Gucci outfit featuring a lace bodysuit and low-slung sparkly pencil skirt.

Without further ado, feast your eyes on the best street style moments captured at MFW Spring/Summer 2026.

Day 1

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

Before it’s time to layer your sweaters, why not play around with multiple tanks?

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

Fashion girl Natalia Bryant brought the drama in a gauzy ruffled gown.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

Quirky-cute hats are a major theme on the streets this fashion month, and this pillbox look seen on street style star Viky Rader looked so chic alongside her lace slip dress.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

This guest’s head-to-toe Diesel outfit was equal parts edgy and sleek.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Above, Hamlin’s aforementioned bright green getup. The shiny pumps and white mini purse were the perfect finishing touches.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

Part skirt, part shawl — this fuzzy look is a real scene-stealer.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

Styling idea: Fold the waist of your pants over to reveal your statement undies.