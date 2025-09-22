Ahead of a game-changing season of designer debuts, Gucci and Dior have whetted the industry’s appetite by launching first-look campaigns on Monday morning. Demna and Jonathan Anderson both gave a glimpse at their rebooted visions for the respective storied houses by calling in a familiar cast of models and entertainers for the preview.

Ushering in a new era, Gucci wiped its Instagram feed clean ahead of the reveal. Presenting what he calls ‘La Famiglia,’ Demna’s inaugural lookbook of co-ed outfits is staged like a portrait series; each character anointed with a title. There’s a confident Alex Consani in a chubby and sharp-shouldered tiger print fur coat and stiletto-clad bare legs as ‘La Bomba’ (aka the sensation). Lila Moss with newfound bleached eyebrows channels sassiness as ‘Regazza’ — the lass — in a croc-stamped mini and matching knee-high boots. Then there’s Jill Kortleve, embodying the ‘Drama Queen’ in a floor-sweeping dove grey feather-trimmed opera coat.

While many of the Georgian designer’s archetypes nod to Italian tropes (think: 'Milanesa' in her chocolate-hued mob wife fur coat, the elegant blue coat-wearing 'Sciura,’ and il 'Ragazzo' in his black speedo briefs and flip flops) there are also many universally-recognized members of his extended family. From nerd and party boy to diva, very important client, l’influener, and princess, Demna’s got all his bases covered.

“This collection marks the genesis of a new Gucci era: unapologetically sexy, extravagant, and daring,” Demna said in his notes. “La Famiglia is a study of the ‘Gucciness’ of Gucci, an expression of the brand as a mindset and a shared aesthetic language. It reinterprets the house’s codes through framed portraits of an extended Gucci family...made up of singular personalities and distinctive aesthetic attitudes: the different facets of Gucci’s personas.”

Alongside the luxury label’s omnipresent signatures like the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag and the horsebit loafer, there are some unmistakably Demna touches too. In one look, the famed Flora motif is rendered onto a dramatic high-collared Elizabethan-style quilted white ball gown.

Similarly, the designer’s penchant for head-to-toe print is evident with the GG Monogram mania coats and separates teamed with corresponding skin-tight boots. As for the menswear, typical Italian tailoring has given way to oversized jackets, pants that puddle at the hem, boxy shouldered outerwear, navel-revealing low-rise waistbands, and slim-cut leather.

The collection notes conclude: “La Famiglia marks Gucci’s return to storytelling, going back to the future by way of the past, defining the aesthetic base upon which Demna’s Gucci vision will be built.” The designer’s first runway collection is scheduled to take place in February 2026 — and no doubt some celebrity ambassadors will be announced in the coming months to keep fashion fans on their toes.

Meanwhile, a mere week out from staging his first womenswear runway show for Dior during Paris Fashion Week, Anderson has unveiled a new campaign for the Lady Dior bag. The series puts Greta Lee, Mikey Madison, and Mia Goth front and center, lensed by the Northern Irish designer’s frequent Loewe and JW Anderson collaborator, David Sims.

Oscar-winning breakthrough star Madison was announced as a Dior ambassador earlier this month — a notable next step after she wore a reproduction of a vintage 1956 Dior couture gown to accept her Academy Award. ‘Scream queen’ Goth was also confirmed as an ambassador in September, following her appearances at the Venice International Film Festival where she was among the first to take Anderson’s Dior designs out for a test drive on the red carpet. The Frankenstein actor was also sitting proudly front row during his menswear debut in June.

The Morning Show star and newly-minted ambassador Lee rounds out the campaign. The actor who was notably in Anderson’s talent roster during his time at Loewe also showcased his designs on the red carpet in Venice.