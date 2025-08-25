Now that fall is nigh, you may be in the process of pulling out your collection of outerwear and sweaters from storage. Because as temps begin to drop, the need for layers increases. But just because you won’t be showing as much skin in the coming months doesn’t mean you need to cover up your underpinnings. In fact, according to Jennifer Zuccarini, the founder of Fleur du Mal, the exposed intimates look prevails — and thank goodness, because fall’s lingerie trends shouldn’t be concealed underneath piles of clothing.

“The visible bra look will continue through fall, but people might switch from having a button-down partially open to an oversized sweater or cardigan [exposing their lingerie],” she tells TZR. Zuccarini is noticing another trend emerge: Garter belts atop of trousers. “In fact, we just did this look for Tate McRae,” she notes, referring to the budding pop star’s custom Fleur du Mal blue and white garter belt and black pants performance outfit, which she wore on the Chicago stop of her tour.

As far as specific fall lingerie goes, day-to-night looks are king, says Dani Read, head of design at Cosabella, who shouts out bodysuits and bustiers as two versatile silhouettes to scoop up this autumn. “Layer them under tailored trousers and a chic jacket, and you’ll step out looking effortlessly sharp and confident,” she explains to TZR. But for a relaxing evening in? “A maxi slip creates a romantic boudoir vibe you’ll actually want to linger in,” Read adds.

Below, find a break down of five fall lingerie trends, per the pros.

Lingerie Dressing

“Lingerie is stepping out of the bedroom and onto the streets,” explains Read. Black lace dresses, for instance, are making a comeback, she reports. “Wear them over contrasting lingerie or a slip for a look that’s as daring as it is sophisticated.” Hanky Panky’s CEO, Brenda Berger, has been tracking the trend as well. “Today’s customer wants lingerie that refuses to stay in one lane, pieces that live as easily under denim or tailoring as they do in the bedroom,” she explains, echoing Read. Such items include the brand’s Shannon bustier and Tiffany bike shorts. “They bring a feminine wink under blazers and oversized shirting,” Berger notes.

In a similar vein, sleepwear-approved intimates are no longer just meant to be worn around the house. “Our New Pima Lusso pieces are incredibly soft and cozy — perfect for layering as the temperatures drop — but they’re also versatile enough to wear out of the bedroom,” says Read.

Jewel Tones

Like clockwork, fall ushers in an onslaught of jewel tones, and this season is no exception. “They add a playful yet elegant touch to everyday intimates,” Read says about the color palette. And Berger is betting big on jewel-colored underpinnings this autumn, too. “Think rich, decadent shades with an opulent edge,” she explains.

Bullet Bras

Zuccarini says there’s a return to retro looks in the lingerie scene this fall. One soon-to-be-ominpresent style in particular? Bullet bras à la Marilyn Monroe and Madonna. According to the lingerie expert, Miu Miu is partly responsible for reviving the bold silhouette, which was popularized in the 1950s, having incorporated it in its Fall/Winter 2025 collection. Givenchy, too, has a black bullet bra top on offer. Though there’s admittedly not a ton of options on the market yet, that’ll quickly change — the Miu Miu effect is real, after all.

Sheer Layering

Don’t bid farewell to your sultry see-through intimates come autumn. Valeria Zhilyova, the founder of Zhilyova, foretells sheer layering to be prevalent. “[Expect] mesh and tulle pieces that create dimension and can be worn alone or styled under clothing,” she tells TZR. “It’s sensual but practical for cooler weather.” During the day, take Zuccarini’s advice and allow a sheer bra to peek out from underneath an oversized sweater. And for a night out, layer a leather jacket over a mesh bodysuit.

Lots Of Lace

Lingerie with lace detailing is more sought-after than ever, says Berger. “Lace is part of our DNA, but it is also a runway story this season,” she explains. Chloé, for instance, debuted lace slip dresses for fall, while Gabriela Hearst showed a long robe in the see-through material. Whether you opt for a bra or slip, these pretty, romantic pieces are worth adding to your lingerie drawer, as you’ll own them for years to come.