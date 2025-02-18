Belts never get the attention they rightly deserve — that is, until recently. In the past year or two, fashion girls have delivered unexpected ways to style the everyday piece, such as wearing two around your waist or using one to cinch in a blazer. Meanwhile, last month, at the Paris premiere of A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet proved that a belt can also double as a skinny scarf. And according to handbag designers, the accent looks incredibly cool adorned on totes, too. Yes, in case you haven’t heard, belted bags are currently having a moment. And no, there’s not necessarily a real functional aspect of adding one onto a carryall — but hey, fashion needn’t always serve a practical purpose, right?

DeMellier London was ahead of the curve, releasing its New York bag, which features the brand’s signature belt and lock detail, in February 2022. “We always felt the belted detail was very contemporary yet timeless, and so it very much represents what DeMellier’s style is about,” Mireia Llusia Lindh, the brand’s creative director and founder, explains to TZR. Because of the immediate hype surrounding the tote, the label expanded the collection, now offering a midi size and shoulder silhouette.

Merve Manastir and Beste Bagdatli Manastir, the co-founders of Manu Atelier, were early adopters of the look, too, having launched the label’s Tote du Jour — a slouchy belted shoulder bag — the same year as DeMellier London. The design duo believes the silhouette has picked up steam as of late due to its sleek and practical elements. “There are qualities that today’s consumers actively seek in their accessories,” they explain. “Beyond that, the belted style aligns with the broader trend of minimalist yet sculptural designs, which feel both modern and timeless.” Below, TZR rounded up 10 of the best belted handbags on the market right now.

Verafied Dark Cherry Shoulder Bag $248 See On Verafied The fashion pack has been all over Verafied’s dark cherry shoulder bag, according to the brand’s founder, Vera C. Wang, who says the piece went viral last January. “Customers were particularly captivated by its unique dark red hue, often calling it the “perfect red” they had been searching for years,” she tells TZR.

Prada Buckle Small Leather Bandbag With Belt $5,400 See On Prada Available in a variety of sizes and colors, Prada’s buckle bag counts fashion-forward celebrities like Dua Lipa and Chloë Sevigny as fans — and it’s easy to see why.

Manu Atelier Tote du Jour Ecru Soft $645 See On Manu Atelier “Customers appreciate the balance between structure and softness — the bags hold their shape while remaining lightweight and easy to carry,” Manu Atelier’s co-founders note. If you typically gravitate towards black totes, consider switching things up a bit with this stark white shade.

DeMellier London The Midi New York $595 See On DeMellier London Not oversized but also not tiny, DeMellier London’s aforementioned midi style is just the right size for a Saturday afternoon running around town.

Givenchy Voyou Small North-South Tote Bag $1,700 See On Givenchy Givenchy’s oxford-colored tote will coordinate with rich shades this winter and light pastels come spring.

Charles & Keith Voyager Leather Belted Trapeze Tote Bag $159 See On Charles & Keith With two split compartments inside, this belted tote from Charles & Keith is sure to keep all your belongings organized and easy to access.

Oroton Margot Leather Bucket Crossbody Bag $320 See On Bergdorf Goodman There’s no need to spend a full paycheck on a belted bag. Oroton’s crossbody style here rings in at a relatively accessible price point.

Toteme Belted Croc-Effect Leather Tote $1,340 See On Net-a-Porter Toteme’s croc-effect leather tote in chocolate brown is guaranteed to elevate every outfit — even a simple cardigan and jeans mash-up.

Proenza Schouler Belted Tote In Canvas $850 See On Proenza Schouler Canvas bags somewhat unexpectedly reappeared last summer, and according to Proenza Schouler, the trend is still going. This black-and-white belted piece is a luxe take on the look.