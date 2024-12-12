If you expected the fashion industry to slow down for the holidays, think again. In just December, style enthusiasts saw numerous creative shifts at top-tier labels. On Dec. 9, Dries Van Noten confirmed Julian Klausner as its new creative director. Less than two days later, on Dec. 11, John Galliano delivered a heartfelt goodbye to Maison Margiela. And today, Dec. 12, the creative director mass exodus made its way to Bottega Veneta. Minutes after Matthieu Blazy bid adieu to Bottega Veneta and moved to Chanel, the Italian label announced Louise Trotter as his replacement.

Even with the Fall/Winter 2025 circuit just weeks away, Bottega Veneta and the parent company Kering announced Blazy’s departure on Thursday morning. “I am pleased to welcome Louise as our new creative director. Her aesthetic seamlessly combines exquisite design with sublime craft and her commitment to cultural advocacy aligns beautifully with our brand vision,” said Leo Rongone, chief executive officer of Bottega Veneta, in an official press release. “Through her sophisticated lens, Bottega Veneta will continue to celebrate its heritage while preserving modern relevance.”

Trotter will head to Bottega Veneta at the end of January 2025, but the date of her first runway show is still unclear. If it’s anything like Blazy’s appointment, you can expect her debut Bottega presentation during the Spring/Summer 2026 circuit in September 2025.

The British designer joins Bottega Veneta from the French heritage brand Carven, where she has been creative director since February 2023. “Louise brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to Bottega Veneta’s tradition of bold creativity and unparalleled excellence,” Francesca Bellettini, Kering deputy CEO in charge of brand development, said in the press release. “She is the ideal creative talent to carry forward, alongside Leo Rongone and the Bottega Veneta team, the remarkable journey initiated with Matthieu Blazy, to whom I extend my heartfelt gratitude for his visionary creativity.”

During Trotter’s short-lived reign at Carven, the label returned to the runway circuit in September 2023 for its first show since Fall/Winter 2018. In just three seasons, Trotter introduced a subtly sensual aura to the Carven catwalk, complete with metallic pops, timeless tailoring, and androgynous silhouettes. Before Carven, from October 2018 to January 2023, the creative was the lead designer at Lacoste, following eight years at the London-based brand Joseph. She received her fashion design degree from Newcastle University in Tyne, and post-grad, swiftly moved to America to design for Calvin Klein, Gap, and even Tommy Hilfiger.

According to a public statement, Trotter is “deeply honored” to lead Bottega Veneta. “The house’s storied legacy of artistry and innovation is truly inspiring, and I am excited to contribute to its future and celebrate its timeless vision,” she said in the release.

Given her outstanding resume, she’s more than qualified to take her talents to Bottega Veneta.