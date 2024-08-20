Many traditional “fashion taboos” are, fortunately, no longer relevant in 2024. For starters, though it was once a sartorial no-go, marrying black and brown has not only become OK but highly encouraged — at least, that’s what minimalist influencers would likely tell you. And the same goes for pairing silver and gold jewelry together. Yes, these days, fashion girls and jewelry designers alike are making a convincing argument for teaming the clashing metals.

“We are really seeing a trend in silver jewelry, but people still love wearing their gold pieces, especially against sun-kissed summer skin,” explains Melinda Spigel, the founder of Melinda Maria. “Mixing them together gives the perfect balance of easy-playful and polished-chic.” With that in mind, should you prefer one metal over the other, the founder says the pairing needn’t be 50/50. “If you love gold more than silver, I would go heavier on the gold in your mix, and vice versa if you prefer silver,” she suggests.

Another thing to consider is the metal’s texture. LÖF’s founder, Morgan Mackintosh, encourages you to incorporate more than one finish into your look — for instance, wearing a high-shine gold bangle with a matte silver ring. The result packs a sleek, elevated punch.

Eager for more tips on how to mix gold and silver jewelry? Below, a handful of industry experts share their best advice for helping you pull off the popular look.

Don’t Overdo It

Namesake jewelry designer Christina Caruso’s top advice for those new to the metal mixing game? Keep it clean and classic. One example: “If you’re wearing a thick chain link in gold, I would pair it with a simple silver bracelet.” So long as the metals aren’t overly textured or multicolored, this is a great entry point into the trend, she notes.

Start With A Mixed Metal Piece

Samantha Jackson, the founder of Heavenly Vices, shares a sound piece of advice with TZR: “Start with a bridge piece that has both silver and gold, and then add to your look from there.” One of the brand’s Victorian love tokens, for instance, is an excellent place to begin your jewelry moment. Then, as she notes, you can sprinkle in, say, a dainty silver necklace and luxe gold cuff earring.

Stick To One Silhouette

Though there are no rules when it comes to wearing jewelry, eponymous designer Aurelia Demark loves seeing one silhouette in different metal colors. “Wearing bangles in different metal colors or rings stacked in varying shades always makes a beautiful statement,” she specifies. This is perhaps one of the simplest approaches to the eye-catching jewelry trend.

Be Careful Of What You’re Pairing

If your contrasting metals aren’t directly touching one another, feel free to get adventurous with your jewelry selections, says Shari Cohen, the designer of Seal & Scribe. “But if you are wearing different metals next to one another, and they will be banging against or rubbing on each other, then I would be mindful of possible dings and wear and tear on your beloved pieces,” the expert adds. “For example, high karat gold (18K and above) is softer, as is sterling silver, so if you plan on creating a neck or wrist stack, or stacking rings, just be aware that lower karat metals are harder and they could create more wear and tear on your softer metal pieces due to abrasion.”

Try Multiple Earring Levels

For those with more than one piercing, Mackintosh recommends playing with multiple levels with your earrings. For instance, reach for a dangly style in one metal and then a stud with another finish. “Having different lengths of your earrings is more interesting for the eye because it’s a playful way to style your jewelry and offers something quite striking,” she tells TZR. It’s also a different way to don jewelry as Mackintosh says she typically sees folks sticking to all studs.