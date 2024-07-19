2024 is undeniably the year of cinematic campaign videos for the fashion industry’s buzziest designers. This year, ateliers like Dior, Isabel Marant, and more are all advertising their newest collections via Oscar-worthy short films straight out of Hollywood — and fashion enthusiasts still aren’t over Loewe’s Decades of Confusion campaign clip from back in March. Most recently, on July 18, Prada jumped on the campaign video bandwagon on behalf of their Fall/Winter 2024 season. And just like the summer’s biggest blockbusters, the video is packed with burgeoning fashion muses — Hunter Schafer and Letitia Wright, just to name a few.

Shortly after Balenciaga’s Rodeo Bag photoshoot dropped online (starring Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts, no less), Prada matched the label’s energy with their latest campaign. Filmed by Oscar-nominated documentary director Garrett Bradley, the Instagram-worthy recording centers on five notable actors all having conversations with each other. The entire cast, all of whom are brand ambassadors, wore a blend of classic staples with bold, mod-inspired accents. Schafer, for one, opened the short film in a mock-neck LBD layered overtop a pale pink lace underskirt and knee-high boots. While on the phone, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star sprawled out on the floor next to the Prada Aimée Large Leather Shoulder Bag in black. The camera panned to fellow brand ambassador Yili Ma, who wore a red-and-black striped long-sleeve underneath a sleek matching mini dress. After Harris Dickinson and Damson Idris showcased the label’s sleek men’s pieces, Wright closed out the video in a fringed purple midi dress as she strolled past the Prada Buckle Medium Leather Handbag with a Belt.

But wait, there’s more. On the atelier’s website, there’s a different 45-second video where the stars styled even more luxe looks from Prada. Alongside her aforementioned LBD, Schafer is also seen in a yellow sweater and a gray midi skirt, a monogrammed letterman jacket, and a flowy pink slip skirt alongside an oversized wool coat, all accessorized with the Maison’s finest pointy flats. Wright also underwent a few outfit changes in the longer video. The Black Panther actor swapped her purple midi for a vibrant violet cardigan layered overtop a red T-shirt. In another shot, she sat with Schafer and Ma in a gray wool coat and a mint green slip skirt. Plus, blink and you’ll miss the all-white skirt set Wright paired with a brown fur scarf draped around her neck.

If this stellar campaign clip proves anything, it’s that this A-list quintet is certainly one to watch on the fashion front. Keep an eye on Prada’s front-row once Fashion Week rolls around again in September for these ambassadors. And in the meantime, press replay on the applause-worthy video to make the time go faster.