For nearly 100 years, the house of FENDI has loomed large in fashion as the premiere destination for refined, luxury garments and goods that capture the spirit of Italy. As it happens, the legendary brand’s history with fragrance dates back to 1925 as well, when Adele Casagrande and Edoardo Fendi first opened their workshop in Rome — the scent of the tannery, the leather, and the tools were as much part of the FENDI story as anything. Now, the line expands to include its first-ever olfactory collection, seven distinct new FENDI fragrances that capture the spirit of the house’s original power players and key creatives that helped make the name what it still is today.

Each of the seven fragrances are built around individual personalities, each of whom shaped a crucial element of the brand or ushered it into a different, fresh era. “The fragrance collection tells the story of FENDI from another point of view,” explains Silvia Venturini Fendi in a press release. “It expresses the essence of the Maison in a different way, by telling its story in a different language,” she continues. “Today, at FENDI, we can readily say that we have explored and used all the senses.”

Not only are the individual fragrances tailored to reflect legendary figures in the brand’s long history, but they even correspond to specific events and key locations — and FENDI tapped an assortment of master perfumers to bring those memories to life. Prima Terra, inspired by house designer Kim Jones, for example, was formulated by Quentin Bisch and loaded with notes that evoke the southern and eastern African savannas where Jones grew up.

In Perché No, inspired by Silvia Venturini Fendi, Bisch got inside the mind of the designer by exploring her Italian heritage. Crafted to be simple yet striking, it’s full of spice, fresh linen, pink pepper, and creamy sandalwood.

Romantic types will likely gravitate toward Ciao Amore, shaped by perfumer Fanny Bal for Leonetta Luciano Fendi. It’s summery and sweet, a loved-up getaway to the island of Ponza, with notes of fig, orange blossom, and warm tonka bean absolute.

Dolce Bacio, made for Anna Fendi by Anne Flipo, is described as “the kind of kiss a mother would place on her daughter’s cheek”, equal parts strong, persistent, and sweet and tender. Green and earthy with a combination of apricot, rose, and Indonesian patchouli, the scent personifies “a woman who is both very strong and very gentle, a common trait of all Fendi women,” Silvia Venturini Fendi says.

Bisch also helped formulate Sempre Mio, inspired by Delfina Delettrez Fendi and the Atlas mountain foothills just beyond Marrakech. As such, the Moroccan scent is rich with warm orange blossom, Calabrian bergamot, and grounded cedarwood.

The scent formulated for FENDI’s original founder could be named nothing other than Casa Grande, a nod to Adele Casagrande Fendi maiden name and the powerhouse she built. Bisch tried to embody the full FENDI history with amber, cherry, leather — harkening back to the original workshop — as well as complex myrrh and spicy vanilla.

Finally, there’s La Baguette, a name even casual FENDI fans will recognize. Flipo created this scent for Silvia Venturini Fendi’s twins, Tazio and Dardo Vascellari Delettrez, with whom she was pregnant when the iconic Baguette bag was first created. The designer calls it “a timeless piece that will always be associated with the idea of a new generation.” Fittingly, the fragrance is sweet with Madagascar vanilla, fresh, thanks to notes of iris, and undercut with hints of rich leather.

Though they’re inspired by and named for seven individuals, FENDI’s new fragrances double as reflections of every facet of your personality.

These perfumes are available in FENDI boutiques and at fendi.com on June 20.