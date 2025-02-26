And just like that, fashion insiders are now in Milan, the third stop on the fashion month circuit. Though it’s bound to be extremely eventful, this week is looking a bit different than past seasons. Following Sabato de Sarno's exit from Gucci earlier this month, the Italian fashion house presented a collection created by its in-house team on day one. Meanwhile, Bottega Veneta opted out of showing as it’s waiting for newly appointed creative director Louise Trotter to debut her first designs in September. But amid all the changes at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025, one thing has remained the same: The impeccable street style spotted outside the shows.

The fashion pack gathered at the Gucci show on Tuesday morning, with the likes of Daisy Edgar-Jones, Yara Shahidi, and Jessica Chastain looking fabulous in the front row. Celebrities aside, the venue was crawling with popular content creators like Tamu McPherson (in a chic fringe-adorned white shirt dress) and Gala Gonzalez (wearing a classic khaki trench coat in the label’s signature motif). And this is just the start of a sartorially inspiring week as other heavy hitters like Fendi, Prada, and Versace are on the schedule, too.

Scroll ahead to check out the best street style looks at MFW Fall/Winter 2025, and keep coming back to this post as more can’t-miss imagery comes in.

Day 1

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

Slime green boots? This guest proved that the footwear is surprisingly chic alongside neutral basics.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Sparkly fringe gave McPherson’s otherwise pared-back outfit new life.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Tying a colorful scarf around your bag (or hair!) is a surefire way to punch up a neutral look, as illustrated by Gonzalez.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

It seems influencer Yoyo Cao has taken a liking to the unexpected newsboy cap comeback.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

Though Valentine’s Day is in the rearview mirror, doubling down on red knitwear is always a good idea.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Sheer skirts are shaping up to be a particularly hot item this fashion month.