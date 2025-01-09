Your shorts may be packed away in storage, along with all your other summer staples. Because why have them take up prime real estate in your wardrobe during the chilly months? Well, not so fast ... according to clever fashion girls, there’s a trick to keeping the bottoms in rotation. This is where the emerging shorts-over-tights look comes into play. With the addition of toasty hosiery, your leg-baring styles are suitable for every season.

Content creator and photographer Gabrielle Lacasse, who has been leaning into the styling hack, says that, as a Canadian, practicality is second nature. “Shorts over tights strike the perfect balance between staying warm and making a cute fashion statement,” she tells TZR. And while there are no hard-and-fast rules for the look, the style set is offering up some combos worth taking for a spin. Scandinavian content creator Simone Noa, another proponent of the trend, notes that while a lot of shorts will work, her favorite way to go about the look is with a cozy wool pair. “I prefer gray or cooler tones in a thicker material, like a cotton-wool blend or pure wool,” she explains.

If you’re worried about baring your legs in the dead of winter (aka, right now), go for a thicker pair of hosiery. “Ribbed tights are especially nice — they bring a bit of texture and make the look stand out,” explains Noa. Meanwhile, Lacasse likes to pick a look based on her mood, whether it be sheer, opaque, or even a colorful style.

Ahead, check out five ways to style your shorts over tights this winter — and beyond.

Stay Warm

Noa loves how the look above is equal parts casual and polished. “Plus, the fact that the shorts are made from a thick wool knit makes it really unique; shorts are usually associated with summer, so this twist feels fresh and unexpected,” she explains. Her Maison Margiela Tabi flats are the perfect finishing touch.

Lovely Lace

Instead of sporting a miniskirt at an upcoming party, why not pull out your shorts? As influencer Lois Opoku shows here, the bottoms are apt for an evening out, especially when styled over lace tights. Double down on the dainty look by opting for a long-sleeve lace top. Finally, a metallic purple bag punches up a neutral outfit.

Shine On

Just because the holidays are in the rearview mirror doesn’t mean you must pack away your glittery looks. For an unexpected take on sparkles, try wearing your sequin top with short shorts and tights. Then, elevate the ensemble even more by way of leather slingbacks.

Easy Breezy

Lacasse is fond of slouchy shorts over her hosiery. Here, the Canadian influencer wore a Bermuda style paired with sheer tights for the holidays. From there, she layered a cardigan over a button-down and finished off with a gold chain necklace and sleek mules.

Show Some Leg

It’s understandable if you’re intimidated by leg-baring hot pants. One way to ease into the trending bottoms? Pair them with tights. Then, winter-ify the outfit with an ultra-fuzzy leather jacket and burgundy-colored accessories.