Things are heating up this month...and we’re not just talking about the forecast. May’s need-to-know fashion news is coming in hot. On the collaboration front, Gap and Dôen teamed up on a breezy, feminine capsule, and it's destined to be a major success. Meanwhile, Elsa Hosk, a long-time supermodel and founder of Helsa, lent her fashion expertise to Heavy Manners, a celebrity-favorite label loved by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Together, they launched a cheery, mood-boosting swimwear collection. In short? Kick your toasty cardigans and chunky boots to the curb because these new summer offerings await at a store (or Chrome browser) near you.

Partnerships aside, there are new boutiques to check out this month. For instance, do you live in New York or have a summer trip to the city creeping up? If yes, make a stop at London-based label’s ME+EM just-opened Mercer Street space in SoHo, which marks its second space in Manhattan. Should your new-season rotation be missing any essentials (think flowy dresses, denim shorts, slide-on sandals, etc.), this gorgeous space is sure to have styles that’ll pique your interest.

What else is happening in the style world this May? Keep scrolling ahead to peruse through the top fashion news thus far.

Gap & Dôen Worked Together On A Collection

Courtesy Of Gap

On May 17, Gap and Dôen released a wide assortment of summery looks (a staggering 51 styles, precisely), which fuse the heritage retailer’s classic silhouettes with the Los Angeles-based brand’s feminine aesthetic. “The timeless and iconic nature of the Gap brand is so inspiring to both Katherine and me,” said Margaret Kleveland, co-founder and CEO of Dôen, in a statement. “We wore the brand endlessly as children and now dress our own little ones in their never-out-of-style essential pieces.” Celebrating sisterhood, the campaign for the launch was fronted by sisters Lily and Ruby Aldridge (pictured above), as well as 11-year-old twin sisters Levia and Zahar.

Priced from $20 to $158, the offerings include matching sets, dresses, denim, loungewear, and accessories enlivened with flirty details like eyelet and floral patterns. (If Gap’s recent collaboration with LoveShackFancy is any indication, this upcoming collection is bound to sell out incredibly fast, too.)

Elsa Hosk Partners With Heavy Manners

Supermodel and Helsa founder Elsa Hosk is bringing her cool-girl style to Heavy Manners. As it happens, this is the swimwear brand’s debut collaboration — and Lisa Caprio, Heavy Manners’ founder, couldn’t have chosen a more influential fashion figure (and bigger fan of the brand) to partner with. Debuting eight brand-new prints, the 48-piece collection includes vibrant florals, geometric shapes, watercolor designs, and more summery styles. This highly-anticipated line will be available to shop on May 20 exclusively on Heavy Manners’ site.

Sydney Sweeney Fronts Jimmy Choo’s Latest Campaign

Courtesy Of Jimmy Choo

Sydney Sweeney is coming into her own as a fashion girl. Miu Miu, Tory Burch, David Yurman — the Euphoria star has fronted numerous fashion houses’ ads over the years. The latest one? Jimmy Choo’s Summer 2024 campaign, titled ‘Road to Joy.’ Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch in Palm Springs, the imagery captures Sweeney wearing the Cece mules, Diamond Tilda ballerina flats, Diamond Maxi trainers, and the new Cinch bag.

‘‘Sydney embodies the spirit of Jimmy Choo,” Creative Director Sandra Choi said in a statement. “Talented, confident, and playful, with an inspiring work ethic. Her effortlessly cool sense of glamour is underpinned with an empowered sense of self. We loved working with Sydney to create the campaign story taking us on an uplifting adventure.”

STAUD & Keds Release A Sneaker Collection

On May 2, STAUD and Keds launched its second collaboration, inspired by the former’s Summer 2024 collection. Merging ‘90s East Coast prep and European seaside village style, the Champion sneakers are available in a white and green canvas look, a color block pair (seen here), as well as navy and suede. These sleek silhouettes are sure to give your heels a run for their money.

Reformation & Jimmy Fairly Design Sunglasses

‘Tis the season to scoop up some luxe frames. Indeed, the arrival of summer calls for at least one new pair, and Reformation’s capsule collection with French optical brand Jimmy Fairly is definitely a good place to start your shopping. Exuding vintage vibes, the limited-edition five-piece assortment, launched on May 15, ranges from retro-looking aviators to cat-eye shapes. You can purchase the sunglasses (each priced at $185) on both brands' sites as well as a handful of their stores worldwide.

OOKIOH & Lisa Says Gah Launch Swimwear

Food-themed fashion looks really started picking up steam last summer, and thankfully, OOKIOH and Lisa Says Gah are helping to keep the quirky trend alive. On May 15, the two brands dropped a swimwear collection (their second collaboration to date) boasting a one-piece and two bikinis, priced from $80 to $165. Every pool-ready look is covered in Lisa Says Gah’s Instagram-loved Buon Appetito print, which includes various pasta shapes, tomatoes, garlic, and more delicious-looking motifs. Dig in.

ME+EM Opens A New SoHo Store

Courtesy Of ME + EM

On the heels of ME+EM’s latest Madison Avenue store, which opened last Feb., the British brand just unveiled its newest location: 111 Mercer Street in SoHo. “Like everything we do at ME+EM our customer has been front and center of our strategy, and our next two locations in SoHo and East Hampton have been carefully chosen to expand on the community we have built at Madison Avenue,” Founder Clare Hornby said in a press release. Its new boutiques will have monthly edits, and this May you can shop its linen-blend three-piece short suit, mixed media dresses, barrel-leg denim, and ME+EM’s first swimwear collection.

Another reason to pay a visit? Your furry friend is invited to come along — they even have bespoke ceramic water dishes by Tina Vaia and dog beds courtesy of London-based dog outfitters Mungo and Maud ready for your pup.

Luar Teams Up With Zacapa For A Collaboration

Courtesy Of Zacapa

Raul Lopez, the brainchild of Luar, is entering the alcohol biz — well, sort of. On May 1, the Brooklyn-based designer joined forces with Guatemalan rum company Zacapa for a collection consisting of a reimagined iteration of Luar’s cult-favorite Ana bag. Designed to house Zacapa’s cocktail kit, the new carryall boasts the label’s signature buttery soft leather and petate, a traditional Guatemalan weaving technique. Shop the collection here — and before summer party season kicks off.