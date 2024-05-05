Whether you’re the type to lounge by the pool engulfed in a page-turning read or a bona fide surfer who shreds waves like it’s no big deal, building a well-rounded, high-quality summer swimwear collection is a must. And no one understands this better than the industry’s emerging swim brands. These newcomers are bringing fresh designs and earth-friendly fabrics to the table, making it easy to reinvigorate your assortment with the latest and greatest in the beachwear scene.

For one, seasoned designer David Koma just debuted his swimwear brand, Let’s Swim, which centers around his love for (or obsession with, as he puts it) sharks. “For as long as I can remember, I've been admiring the majestic creatures; they're incredibly important for the ecosystem and marine life,” Koma explains to TZR over Zoom. “And when I was thinking about the swimwear line, I thought, ‘Why don't I make [sharks] the heart of the brand?’” One of the brand’s primary goals is to clean up beaches, make oceans safer, and protect the sharks by teaming up with divers and charities on community projects. As for the products, everything is made from organic cotton, recycled polyamide, and ECONYL, a regenerated nylon yarn made from waste material like fishing nets.

Meanwhile, longtime swimwear designer Summer Rapp, who has held positions at Quiksilver, Amuse, and Volcom, saw a gap in the market for high-quality swimwear that doesn’t break the bank. Therefore, she launched her own brand, Summer of 78, this March. To make attainable pricing possible, the creative director and founder cuts out the middle man — meaning, Summer of 78 sells (and speaks to) its customers directly. She tells TZR over the phone, “We have a really extensive technical team, and we go through a lot of layers of quality control, fit, testing everything from color to UV protection.” And the masses are loving its inaugural collection (more on this below).

As summer is nigh, read up on six up-and-coming swimwear brands, ahead.

Let’s Swim

Let’s Swim was born, well, a little over a week ago. But the brand has been in the works for nearly four years now. According to Koma, the idea struck him while on a holiday vacation with friends — over a cocktail, to be more specific. Now, he’s finally able to share it with the world. “It will come in several drops, and the full story will be told by drop three or four because there are angles and narratives that I have in mind,” he says about Let’s Swim’s concept. For the first collection, the designer zeroed in on silhouettes from the ‘80s — think high cuts and booty-baring bottoms — as well as classic, timeless colors, including black, white, red, blue, and yellow. You’ll also find this decade referenced by way of its campaign imagery, which nods to Playboy and Pirelli Calendar.

Kióhne

Kióhne was conceived in 2021 by founders Lydia Vousvouni and Amelia Theodoropoulou who met during their tenures at Athens-based label Zeus+Dione. Sharing a penchant for Greek craftsmanship (they are both Greek), the friends and now-business partners joined forces to launch the swim and resortwear brand. The result? A mix of timeless and of-the-moment suits inspired by architecture, nature, and summers in Greece. Not to mention, Kióhne counts Gwyneth Paltrow as a fan — see her 2022 photoshoot for the Financial Times featuring its black Bay suit.

Summer of 78

Named after the year Rapp was born, Summer of 78 aims to provide consumers with classic yet sexy swimwear at a wallet-friendly price. “Our palette is narrow and timeless for the brand launch, but as we expand into summer, we’ll be introducing fun prints and brighter colors,” the designer says. And though the label has only been around for two months, it's already garnering attention. “Our one-pieces are doing really well, even more well than I thought,” Rapp, who also owns design agency Add Black, explains. “The best-selling group so far is the French Wave; the looks have a bit of compression and hold you in.” And Rapp herself can’t get enough of the bandeau tops. “I’ve been wearing them as a layering item with denim or high-waisted pants.”

Follow Suit

Brigid Smith has dreamt up her own swimwear brand since she was eight years old, and in 2020, she turned this aspiration into a reality with Follow Suit, a quirky-cute line crafted by skilled seamstresses in New York City. “We create bohemian staples that aim to capture the joie de vivre that every summer season brings,” its website sums up the label. Smith’s vision comes to life through cutout one-pieces, ditsy floral patterned bikinis, and more playful swimwear guaranteed to spark joy (especially for staunch maximalists).

Masarà

Much like Let’s Swim’s brand ethos, three-year old brand Masarà, meaning “soaking wet,” was born out of founder Francesca Fabris’ passion to offer consumers fashion — in particular, beachwear — that’s better for the earth. With this mission at front of mind, Fabris leaned into the aforementioned ECONYL yarn. Sourced and produced in Lombardy, Italy (a town located right outside of Milan), the line runs the gamut from quintessential black stringy bikinis to ‘80s-looking neon-colored one-pieces. In other words, there’s a suit for every style sensibility — and every getaway.

Mello The Label

Transport your swim collection to Rio de Janeiro with co-founders Cindy Mello and Ryan Horne’s brand Mello The Label, founded in 2020. The label pays homage to vintage photos from the ‘80s captured in the Brazilian city. Sexy and playful in equal measure, the products are splashed with abstract prints and cheery shades. Sustainability is also a cornerstone of the brand — everything is designed and produced in Los Angeles.