After fans heard whispers of the Gap and LoveShackFancy collaboration on social media, the anticipation for it was real. And on Friday, Aug. 4, the dreamy floral assortment finally dropped. The 76-piece lineup features styles that combine Gap’s Americana vibe with LoveShackFancy’s romantic, flirty aesthetic. “Each piece is the perfect mix of nostalgia and freshness that you’ll live in forever and won’t find anywhere else,” said LSF founder and Creative Director Rebecca Hessel Cohen in a press release.

Indeed, you’ll want to wear the collection’s playful everyday staples 24/7, which run the gamut from easy tops to going-out mini dresses. The denim tiered midi number ($158), for one, is equal parts cute and casual, and even better, the versatile silhouette is the perfect transitional piece to wear for summer into fall. If you’re good on the dress front, but need more denim for the season, well, the collab has you covered in this area too. Refresh your jeans collection with the drop’s high-rise flare style. Of course, you’ll need a bag to complete all your whimsical outfits — enter the floral totes ($70), which will make any grocery or errand running look a lot chicer.

Courtesy Of LoveShackFancy

As you browse the fashion collab, you’ll want to note the star power, too, in the campaign. Gap tapped singer Ciara and her two kids, Future (9) and Sienna (6) to star in the ads, which were shot by renowned photographer Zoey Grossman. According to WWD, the “1, 2 Step” singer and her family have forged a relationship with the San Francisco-based company over the years, making this partnership all the more special. “I used to always dream of being a part of something with Gap when I was young, and it’s kind of amazing how my son actually gave me that opportunity, because he did a campaign in 2017,” she told the outlet. This time around, the campaign was that much more memorable as the musician and her children star in the photos as a family.

In the imagery above, Ciara wears the men’s floral logo hoodie ($88) while her kiddos don the children’s versions. Follow the Grammy-winner’s lead and twin with your mini-me by grabbing the same pieces, or for a dressier option, try the denim tiered midi dress ($158) and kid’s denim ruffle top ($55).

Courtesy Of LoveShackFancy

If you didn’t set your alarm bright and early this morning, you may have a hard time finding a style in your size as many of the pieces are nearly sold out. But don’t panic: The looks are available in select stores too, so you have a second chance to snatch up a few items. In other words, dart over to a Gap or LoveShackFancy location right this second. In the meantime, shop a selection of pieces left in stock, below.