Finding time for self-care can be extraordinarily challenging — but try adding a baby into the mix and you’ll find it even more challenging. But if there's one thing the world's learned amidst these trying times, it's that taking care of oneself is crucial. This is precisely why supermodel Elsa Hosk's wellness routine includes acupuncture appointments in her backyard and virtual workout classes. In other words, she prioritizes time for herself, even when it feels nearly impossible as a new mom with a full-time work schedule.

Hosk and longtime boyfriend Tom Daly welcomed their first child, Tuulikki Joan Daly, on February 11. "Happiest day of my life meeting you," the former Victoria's Secret Angel wrote in an Instagram post shared with her nearly seven million followers. "Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came into this world like super-woman with your fist next to your face."

But if you've followed the Sweden native for a while, you know that she’s the queen of balancing her work and personal life with grace. That said, one of her newest endeavors is partnering up with “community-driven open studio for beauty,” Beaubble. This fall, she will unveil a water-based nail polish line with the company. "They share my love for color, design, sustainability and effortless everyday beauty," Hosk tells TZR of the partnership. "I feel so confident in everything we’re creating."

Hosk's Beaubble partnership is yet another addition to her ever-growing resume. Through the years, she's worked with countless brands, including (but certainly not limited to) Dior, H&M, Lily Pulitzer, and Guess. Likewise, she's walked the world's biggest runways and has starred on countless covers of magazines.

Ahead, Hosk discusses her creative partnership with Beaubble, what wellness looks like for her as a new mom, and the workout routine she loves right now.

Congratulations on your partnership with Beaubble! Can you tell us more about what you’ll be creating?

We are creating three products together. The first is nail polish, but not just regular nail polish. I can’t reveal more than that but follow my stories and soon there will be more information on what makes this first drop so special. Beaubble is very up to speed in the beauty world in creating innovative formulas and following trends in beauty, so it’s been exciting testing the creations. I’m blown away by what these products do. I’m someone who doesn’t just like to put my name on something; I want whatever I do to be the absolute best. It has to feel fresh and exciting and, of course, beat what’s already out there.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

Feed my baby. I do that half asleep because she wakes up at 6 a.m. I always feared having to get up early, but it's been surprisingly easy. I never used to be a morning person, but it's crazy how you automatically adapt once you have a baby who depends on you.

When you have the chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

Right now, I feel like I don't have much time to treat myself because, in between working full-time, taking care of Tuulikki, and being in the middle of a renovation, there's just no time left for myself. Still, I know that self-care is so important to be my best self. I love having Emma, my acupuncturist, come over, set up in the garden, and do a long 90-min session. Acupuncture is something that deeply relaxes me, and I feel the results for a while after, too. I feel so different after a session; my body feels no pains or aches, and it's just fluid and balanced.

What are you listening to these days?

The new Kanye album. People can say what they want about Kanye, but I've always been a fan of his music and his brand, too. I think he's a creative genius.

One thing you can't live without is..

Tuuli, of course! She is my whole heart and life. Every day that goes by, I just love her more. Since she was born, I've been with her every day, so we really have such a strong bond. Even though she can't talk yet, I feel like I know exactly what she is saying, how she feels, and what she wants. It's really cool.

Where are you dreaming of traveling to? Why?

I'm dreaming of a vacation to the Maldives. I've been there before when I was younger for a shoot and I'd love to take my family as soon as I can. There's something about being so far away from everything in a place where there's not much to do. Usually I'm an adventure vacation kind of person. I don't like to lay by the pool for hours. I'd rather explore, surf, run, or go shopping. But right now, with life being so busy and crazy, I'm craving a quiet, tranquil, and super chill [atmosphere].

What's your go-to secret weapon when you want to look and feel good?

Honestly, good makeup. I'm excited about my Beaubble collab because the products are the perfect everyday no makeup-makeup products inspired by everyday life. I was so excited to create beauty products with my community and have everyone following me join this collaboration. The theme of the collab is all about connection and celebrating the little everyday pleasures of life.

Do you have a favorite workout/wellness practice?

I love online classes right now, specifically Megan Roup of The Sculpt Society. Also, I love Forma Pilates if I can make it to the studio. When lockdown started, I got really into online classes, especially since Megan (my trainer pre-COVID) launched her app just around that time. It was super helpful throughout my pregnancy. I worked out from my living room and, once we moved to LA, the garden. After giving birth, I took a long break, and I'm still not fully back into my routine. I'm still learning how to balance it all and take care of myself, too. After putting [my baby] to bed at night, I always take a long bath with oils or salts. It's one of my favorite routines.

What's the best piece of relationship advice you've ever received?

So simple, but always be kind to each other and don't take your partner for granted. Always surprise each other with compassion and cute little acts of love. I think you can go really far with kindness — it's so underrated.

What’s a healthy meal you always make/order?

Oh, my favorite thing to make is something we call the health plate. It has quinoa, pickled beets, sweet potato, mixed lettuce or kale, halloumi, and roasted tomatoes. Tom made it for me during my pregnancy, and I think it’s why Tuuli grew so big and healthy. She was almost nine pounds when she came out, haha!

Do you remember your first big splurge? Do you still own it?

Yes, it was a pair of slime green suede Marc Jacobs boots with silver buckles and a kitten heel. I really wish I still had them. I bought them in Sweden with my first paycheck.

What’s the small stress-saving luxury you swear by at home?

Having my hair cut at home and not having to go to the salon. And doing my own nails. It saves so much time and is also fun if you have a great product.

What are you saving up for at the moment?

The renovation of our case-study house in LA. It's my dream project. I've renovated two apartments in my life, but this is my first time doing a house. We fell in love with this Richard Neutra house during my pregnancy. I was craving nature and greenery, and this house was it. It's surrounded by so many trees and has these huge glass slider windows that open up and feel like you're outside.

One thing you want to go back and tell your younger self?

Never compare yourself to anyone — you are unique.