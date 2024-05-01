There’s perhaps no better feeling than catching rays on a relaxing week-long vacation — with your laptop far out of reach. But there’s also something to be said about quick weekend trips, especially in May. Sure, you may only be gone for roughly 48 hours, but escaping your space is always much-needed after months confined indoors. And the outfit planning is part of the fun. Those new warm-weather looks — talking about you, maxis and shorts — that have been forming wrinkles in your closet are now getting the chance to see the sunlight.

However, when it comes to the style scene, not all destinations are the same. For instance, should you be jetting off to Miami, not only will you want to bring bathing suits and cover-ups, but dressed-up separates and kitten heels are essential for evenings out on the town. (Many restaurants in the city even have an enforced dress code prohibiting casual sandals.) On the other hand, if a jaunt to the countryside is right around the corner, you needn’t worry about packing anything super elevated; laid-back staples like a lightweight knit, denim shorts, and clogs will suffice.

For more cute weekend trip outfit ideas, we’ve rounded up five can’t-go-wrong formulas below.

Easy & Chic

Since a weekend trip goes by in the blink of an eye, don’t waste any time contemplating your outfit. A breezy maxi skirt will take the guesswork out of getting dressed. From a basic white ripped tank to a linen button-down, the number works with myriad wardrobe staples. Top off the look with a wide-brim hat, and take to the boardwalk (or beach) in style.

So Splashy

Before you paint the town red, enjoy the sunny — and steamy — Miami weather by the shore. Teaming your bikini top with easy drawstring pants or shorts is a sound idea should you get the itch to grab a refreshing smoothie from the local juice shop. A large tote to house your beach snacks also doesn’t hurt.

Preppy Cool

If you’re an early bird, beat the morning rush at the area’s go-to café. To get out the door in a jiffy, a striped pullover — it may still be chilly in the mornings! — and pinstriped boxer shorts combo won’t disappoint. Lastly, throw on comfy sneakers just in case you end up exploring the nearby boutiques.

Sporty Spice

Nature is calling! If you reside in a city, catch the train and head somewhere with a lot of greenery (New Yorkers love the Catskills). Whether a brewery or a scenic stroll through the open fields is on deck, go for chill looks, like, say, a sports jersey and neutral kicks. Gold hoops and a leather bag will add just the right amount of polish to the outfit.

Cozy Cute

As noted, it can still get a bit brisk this month, especially early on in the day. That being said, to ensure you’re well prepared for whatever the forecast calls for, don’t forget to throw plenty of layering pieces in your weekend bag. For the bottom half of your outfit, look for a roomy, relaxed pant, such as cool cargos. Once dinner rolls around, swap your knits for a chic flowy blouse.