If there’s anything we’ve learned from Aubrey Plaza over the years, it’s that she rarely plays it safe. This isn’t just true for her film and television roles, but her sartorial choices as well — which is exactly what makes her a perfect match for designer Jonathan Anderson, the current Creative Director at Loewe, for which Plaza currently serves as ambassador. Their latest fashion collaboration? The custom dress she wore for the Cannes premiere of Megalopolis. Although the complete look featured many components of classic Old Hollywood glamour, the gown, of course, included the kind of unexpected touches with which the fashion house has become synonymous lately.

As Plaza walked the carpet alongside the highly anticipated film’s director Francis Ford Coppola and co-star Adam Driver, all eyes were on her floor-length satin ivory gown, which featured long sleeves and a dropped waist finished with a twisted fabric detail. The star’s stylist, Jessica Paster, finished off the look with emerald and diamond Piaget jewels. And while her soft makeup and finger waves nodded to the 1920s, the total effect was completely modern. And that’s what made it an instant standout in a sea of other ensembles from this year’s festivities — whether you loved it or not.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Plaza wore a polarizing dress by Loewe on the red carpet. At the 2024 Emmy awards, she stepped out in a pale yellow satin dress from the label’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. While a perfect match for the White Lotus star’s quirky sensibility, the dress did invite comparisons to Post-It notes and envelopes due to its square-shaped bodice. Another example of Plaza and Anderson’s mutual appreciation for the off-kilter came just last month when the actor appeared alongside Dan Levy in Loewe’s fashion film last month, donning 70s, 80s, 90s, and humorously contemporary costumes.

Plaza joins a growing list of stylish A-listers who have embraced Loewe’s eccentric creations. Last month, Emily Blunt wore a vegetable-printed silk set by the brand to a Fall Guy press event, and Greta Lee, Emma Chamberlain, and Ayo Edebiri have also turned up to events looking fabulous in looks designed by fashion house. But the dynamic duo of Anderson and Plaza is a truly exciting pairing, and we’re looking forward to see what they come up with next.