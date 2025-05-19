Mesh flats were the trend no one saw coming. All of a sudden, it seemed every celebrity and fashion insider — Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lawrence, Leandra Medine, and so on— was baring their toes in public, strolling around in different iterations of the see-through shoes. Of course, putting your feet on full display isn’t for everyone. If you don’t anticipate adopting the trend any time soon, perhaps summer’s crochet flats look will strike your fancy. Think of these elevated, artisanal-looking (and slightly less revealing) shoes as the mature older sister to playful mesh styles.

Marina Larroude, the founder of Larroudé, saw signs of the trend slowly gaining momentum last summer, and says it’s now hit a fever pitch. “There’s a deeper appreciation now for items that feel intimate and crafted with care,” the footwear aficionado says, explaining why she thinks the silhouette is blowing up. “There’s something inherently joyful and artisanal about crochet — it feels handmade, personal, and full of character. As temperatures rise, people naturally gravitate toward lighter, breathable materials, and crochet gives that open, airy texture while still feeling polished.”

Larroude also points out the shoe’s versatility. “Our customers are styling their crochet flats in beautifully unexpected ways — paired with floaty dresses for beachside lunches, with wide-leg trousers and oversized button-downs for a relaxed city look, and even with tailored pieces for that playful tension between polish and comfort,” the expert says.

Courtesy Of Larroude Take a gander at 10 chic crochet flats, below.

ALAÏA Ballet Flat $1,400 See On FWRD If ALAÏA is on board with a specific trend, you can assume it’ll be viral in no time. The fashion house’s coral version above will add a subtle splash of color to your summer looks.

Zara Tie Crochet Ballet Flats $80 See On Zara Lace up these Zara babies, and be on your merry way — they’ll see you through whatever is on deck for the day.

STAUD Alba Ballet Flats $350 See On STAUD If you took a liking to the glove flat trend, this crochet look from STAUD will be right up your alley.

Jil Sander Leather Crochet Net Ballerina Flat Sandals $1,590 See On Bergdorf Goodman A ballet flat and sandal hybrid? Leave it to Jil Sander to debut the unexpected silhouette. These would pair perfectly with slouchy jeans.

Mango Crochet Ballet Flats $100 See On Mango If you’re not sure how often you’ll actually wear the trend, consider these $100 Mango flats. They’re a chic way to tap into the look and, best of all, won’t take a toll on your wallet.

Larroudé Verona Macrame Ballet Flat $330 See On Larroudé Punch up a neutral outfit by way of these fire-engine red Larroudé shoes — they won’t go unnoticed.

J.Crew Square-Toe Crochet Ballet Flats $198 See On J.Crew For an upcoming summer wedding, skip skinny stilettos in favor of these equally elevated flats.

Jenni Kayne Crochet Jules Mule $695 See On Jenni Kayne Jenni Kayne’s stitched mules were hand crocheted in Tuscany. So, yes, they’re worth the splurge.

Prada Crochet Loafers $1,370 See On Saks Fifth Avenue If you love making a bold fashion statement, Prada’s striped loafers will get the job done. Extra style points if you team them with another print, such as polka dots.

Magda Butrym Crochet Ballerina Flats $679 See On Luisaviaroma Calling it now: These rosette-adorned Magda Butrym crochet flats will reach cult status this summer. I mean, how could they not?