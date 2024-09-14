London Fashion Week never fails to feel like a fever dream. As the quickest stopover on the fashion month world tour, blink and you just might miss all of the action that takes place during the six-day schedule of shows, presentations, and parties. While the week’s lineup might be brief, the designers’ collections that debut on the runways are always nothing short of memorable. The same goes for all of the LFW Spring/Summer 2025 street style beauty looks seen on attendees dashing from one event to the next.

The Brits are maintaining their reputation for injecting playful and rebellious spins on classic hair, makeup, and manicure styles during the event’s 40th year. One of the biggest takeaways? Bangs remain a popular way to take your haircut to the next level, whether you currently have a blunt bob or the viral clavi cut. But while Londoners are known for their unabashedly bold style, they’ve also mastered how to modernize more pared-back looks, such as neutral manicures. Milky white and almond French tips are two takes on quiet luxury nails seen on streets.

Ahead, TZR is highlighting the most exciting street style beauty trends from LFW. Be sure to check back for updates as the shows go on.

Quiet Luxury Nails

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Since dominating nail salons in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, the French manicure has transcended trends and is now considered a classic option on the menu. However, in recent years, pairing a solid white tip with a long almond nail shape has been the go-to for anyone in the market for a modern take on the style. As seen on this guest, the combination is incredibly chic, especially against an all-black outfit.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Want your manicure to pop without stepping too far out of neutral polish comfort zone? Take a cue from this attendee and paint your nails with a milky white polish.

Creative Braids

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

An exciting way to update your go-to protective style for fall? Strategically-placed highlights, as seen on this attendee. She added buttery-blonde face-framing strands to her front braids, which completely enhance her complexion.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The beauty of braids is they can be the base for just about any hairstyle, as demonstrated by this show-goer. A voluminous top knot is a nearly effortless updo, so it’s perfect for when you’re sprinting to get ready for a full day of shows.

Bangs, Bangs, Bangs

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Blunt bangs and a sharp micro bob never fails to turn heads – even when you’re attending LFW and everyone around you is on their sartorial A-game.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

While this year’s clavi cut trend has mostly been defined by blunt, sleek styles featuring the length, this LFW guest demonstrates that shaggy bangs and layers offer a completely different (read: edgy) vibe. Combined with her undone waves, she looks like she just stepped out of a ‘70s punk show.