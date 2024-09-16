Earlier this year, Burberry Creative Director Daniel Lee shared with W magazine his design strategy in the most concise way. “I like it to make me feel confident that I look good,” he said to writer Alex Needham. “So that’s the mantra that I have in mind when I’m designing. People want to look hot.” Indeed, said mantra has certainly been present in each of his collections since Lee’s first with the brand (Autumn/Winter 2023). In addition to Burberry’s signature design codes (technical outerwear, traditional plaid, and pleated detailing), Lee has baked in a fresh sensuality that appeals to a daring, free-spirited new consumer. The designer’s Summer 2025 installment was yet another example of this evolution, as Lee served edgy new iterations of some of the label’s most classic styles — with a side of sequins.

Chock-full of “expressive silhouettes infused with familiarity,” Lee’s latest, presented at London’s National Theatre, is “grounded in easy elegance” but infused with a heaping dose of glamour. Think: bulky anoraks topped with vibrant feathered collars and tossed over sequins bubble-hemmed dresses. Floor-sweeping pleated silk chiffon skirts in vibrant shades of tangerine and sky blue (which didn’t overpower the aqua-colored set, designed by artist Gary Hume), were paired with fitted plaid button downs or roomy polo tops. It’s an elegant summoning of the great outdoors.

The highlight of the collection was the debut of the reimagined trench. Featuring a billowing, cropped poncho-like silhouette, the feather-adorned jacket has all the makings of a viral It-girl staple come 2025. Hitting right at the model’s belly-button, the piece was styled for easy wear, paired with baggy cargo pants and open-toed mules, with the label’s new oversized suede satchel thrown over shoulder.

Traditional plaid made its rounds, solidifying the label’s British roots. A checked co-ord consisting of long knee shorts and a belly-baring short-sleeved blazer was a standout as it nodded to the bottoms trend that’s been sweeping the fashion realm of late. The set was grounded nicely with neutral sneakers, the perfect look for a day of meetings and errand-running.

Ahead, see the highlights from Lee’s outdoors-meets-nightclub collection. It’s going to be a festive summer indeed.

