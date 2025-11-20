If fall has a defining mood this year, it’s romance. The sporty aesthetic that had the masses in a chokehold for years seems to be taking a backseat, allowing dainty silhouettes to steal the spotlight. Case in point: On the Fall/Winter 2025 runways, fashion houses zeroed in on lace and ruffles, signaling a return to ladylike dressing.

Kicking off fashion month in New York, Anna Sui tapped into both details, showing a sweet lace blouse with ruffles around the sleeves, which was decidedly reminiscent of Victorian-era fashion (aka the 19th century). Chloé approached the aesthetic with a bohemian slant, sending out a long-sleeve lace crop top in a vintage floral pattern, paired with a matching low-slung maxi skirt finished with a delicate waist ruffle. Dior took the idea in a lingerie-inspired direction, featuring a structured corset layered with airy ruffled panels. Coperni played with volume, presenting a pleated mini dress edged in chiffon ruffles.

The consensus? If you’ve yet to embrace this dreamy, ethereal vibe, there’s still plenty of time to get in on the trend, especially with holiday party season in sight.

(+) Dior Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Coperni Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

As always, the trend trickled down from the runway to contemporary labels. “After so much minimalism, I think fashion is naturally shifting back toward romance and nostalgia,” says Rumored founder and CEO Dacey Trotta. “There is a renewed appreciation for craftsmanship and texture.”

Because ruffles and lace both trace back to the 16th century, Trotta believes they carry a sense of history that feels grounding and familiar. It’s a quality that shoppers are craving. “Our customer has embraced these silhouettes,” she says. “Pieces with movement and texture often become their most reached for because they feel emotional and timeless, even if they were not part of those decades.”

And perhaps the best part of the trend is its accessibility. Chances are, there’s already a ruffled blouse or lace skirt tucked somewhere in your closet. For ideas on how to wear them now, look ahead for styling inspiration.

Sheer Perfection

Sure, baring it all by way of a see-through gown isn’t for the faint of heart. A lace iteration, however, arguably reads more elevated and dressed-up than something in mesh. For added coverage, layer it over a slip. If you’re feeling daring, choose coordinating lingerie and let the texture take center stage. Tie everything together with a pair of black pumps.

Monochromatic Moment

When in doubt, lean into monochromatic dressing with an all-white look. This creator went heavy on ruffles, wearing a frothy short-sleeve top and a frilly maxi skirt. Buckle-adorned ballet flats and a boxy bag kept the outfit feeling intentional and polished.

Preppy Yet Chic

A preppy striped button-down may not be your first thought when it comes to styling a black lace skirt. But writer and stylist Elizabeth Cardinal Tamkin proves the contrast works beautifully. Kick your look into high gear by belting the blouse and finishing with black-and-white ballet flats.

A Little Sporty

As always, the Wrong-Shoe Theory prevails. This is a prime example of how to pull off the styling hack. It’s simple: offset a ruffled tiered maxi skirt with sporty sneakers. And if those kicks happen to be early-aughts Nike Shox, even better. To keep the outfit from tipping into costume territory, anchor it with a ruched black blouse and sleek, shiny jewelry.

Date Night-Ready

First dates are nerve-racking enough, so why add more stress with your outfit planning? Here’s an easy, one-and-done look that’s sure to impress: A maxi dress with a lace-trimmed neckline and puff sleeves. Toss a cute novelty bag on your shoulder and slip into those tried-and-true heels, and you’re good to go.

A Case For Lace

A lace pencil skirt works in a variety of occasions, from a business meeting to a fancy dinner. Follow Olivia Perez’s lead and pair it with a silk blouse for a head-to-toe ladylike ensemble. Mules in the same champagne color palette aren’t a bad idea, either.