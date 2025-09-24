If the Chloé Paddington bag wasn’t already on your wishlist, it may be after a peek at a new campaign featuring Kendall Jenner, Aimee Lou Wood, and Anna from K-pop group Meovv. Shot by David Sims, a frequent collaborator of Chemena Kamali, the campaign pays homage to the carefree, easy breezy bohemian imagery from the aughts that first catapulted the handbag into the zeitgeist.

The White Lotus breakthrough star Wood also leads a dreamy short shot on 35mm film, directed by Mati Diop with music by alt-pop Norwegian duo Smerz. The British actor is seen sipping a cappuccino in a Parisian café while chatting softly on the phone and leafing through a script, while in additional scenes, models Jacqui Hooper and Prinnie Scott flounce around the banks of the river Seine with their Paddingtons in tow. In a white embroidered short-sleeved blouse from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection, Jenner reclines in a movie theater, as Anna rounds out the footage staring at the sky in a delicate lavender dress.

Chemena Kamali reprises her role as creative director of the video and the imagery, reuniting with Sims who has captured all of her Chloé campaigns since her debut collection for the label in February 2024. This new series marks Jenner’s debut in a Chloé campaign — though perhaps the writing was on the wall when the supermodel stepped out in Manhattan in a floaty butter yellow sundress by Kamali mere days ago. It also marks Sex Education alum Wood’s inaugural foray in the Chloé universe.

Chloé

First launched in 2005 — during Phoebe Philo’s tenure at Chloé from 2001 to 2006 — the padlocked slouchy leather bag was a defining accessory of the early 2000s. In keeping with her revival of the free-spirited French label’s most seminal design codes, Kamali reintroduced the Paddington on the Fall/Winter 2025 runway in February this year.

In a press release, the designer said: “With this campaign, I wanted to capture the Paddington as it lives today, spontaneous, not precious, a bag that has become part of women’s lives, carrying both intimacy and character. Captured in Paris, Chloé’s hometown, the images have a natural sensuality and ease, while paying homage to the spirit of 1970s French cinema.”

While the cast of the new handbag campaign are wearing runway pieces — including chiffon frocks, fur and leather outerwear, 1970s-style denim and the chain tail scarves — the official Winter 2025 ready to wear campaign dropped last month with Sims lensing model Grace Hartzel.

Kamali’s next runway outing, for Spring/Summer 2026, is scheduled for Saturday October 5 during Paris Fashion Week.