Ever since designer Zac Posen took the helm as chief creative officer of Gap Inc. fashion insiders knew he was going to shake things up. First, he created buzzy celebrity red carpet moments with stars like Anne Hathaway wearing custom creations from The Gap. Next, he set his eyes on reinventing the retail brand with a supermodel-approved GapStudio collection. And now? He’s shifting his focus to Old Navy — the iconic American heritage brand that’s been around for over three decades.

Today, October 28 — marks the release of the retailer’s first-ever exclusive designer collaboration. To celebrate this new chapter, Old Navy tapped legendary American designer, Anna Sui to debut a limited-edition capsule collection. While Old Navy x Anna Sui may seem like an unexpected duo, it actually makes so much sense. “Anna is a true American icon — fun, joyful, rock ‘n’ roll, and with the coolest taste in fashion. She has infused this collection with everything the Old Navy community loves: energy, joy, and a spirit of fun,” says Posen in a press release.

The installment, which is meant to be enjoyed by all generations, features a butterfly motif throughout — a symbol that is very near and dear to Sui. For her, the butterfly represents creativity and personal growth, as well as a sense of joy and freedom, inherent to Old Navy.

Courtesy of Old Navy

“I am so happy to bring my designs to the Old Navy customer and collaborate with Zac on this first for the brand. I design for women who want to be themselves and have fun with fashion. I hope this collection inspires every woman to do just that,” says Sui in a press release.

Keeping in line with that messaging, the two brands worked with British singer/songwriter Pink Pantheress to help bring the designer collaboration to life. The “Boy’s a Liar” singer brings her own unique aesthetic and personal style that aligns perfectly with the playful messages of the campaign.

Courtesy of Old Navy

The Old Navy x Anna Sui limited-edition collaboration truly has something for everyone. From lace tops and ruffled sweaters, vegan leather coats, midi skirts, and printed dresses, the over 50-piece collection is priced from $20 to $120. Posen and Sui really thought of everything. Sizes range from XS to 4X. Below, you can shop some of our favorite picks from the historic collaboration.