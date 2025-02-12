And just like that, another New York Fashion Week has come and gone. Complete with off-calendar shows (Marc Jacobs), highly anticipated returns (Calvin Klein and Christopher John Rogers), late night parties (NYLON Nights!), and an unexpected weekend snowstorm, the Fall/Winter 2025 cycle was rife with eventful occasions. Equally surprising were the off-the-cuff trends hitting the runways and presentations, teasing a very interesting — and atypical — autumn season indeed.

Yes, it goes without saying that all manner of outerwear was championed in various ways — but design houses like Lapointe, Ulla Johnson, Caroline Herrera added a dash of spice and interest via fur trimmings and textures, cape detailing, and foil-like finishes. A cozy, playful vibe was also embraced, reminiscent of childhood bedtime staples, as brands like Coach and Sandy Liang showcased everything from cozy cotton rosette leggings to fuzzy teddy bear slippers.

And the oversized suiting trend that has dominated wardrobes these past few years is taking a bit of backseat to more fitted silhouettes. Yes, ‘80s-inspired blazers, carefully cinched at the waist were aplenty, with the aforementioned Christopher John Rogers, Sergio Hudson, and Kim Shui jumping on the bandwagon.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Ahead, see the six major trends coming out of New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025.

Foiled Again

Christian Siriano Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Lapointe Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
5000 Victor Pagan/Getty Images

Amidst the moody neutrals, flashes of light came by way of foil-like finishes seen on a variety of runways, including Christopher John Rogers, Lapointe, and 5000 (to name a few). The metallic effect will take over all manner of separates ranging from trenches and ball gowns to everyday tops and midi skirts. Get ready to be seen.

Nighty Night

Coach Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Sandy Liang Courtesy of Sandy Liang
Tory Burch Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Your childhood bedtime just got the fashion treatment. From the teddy bear fuzzy slippers at Coach and the rosette-printed cotton leggings to the terry neon-colored lounge pants at Tory Burch, pajama dressing just got a bit more fun and carefree.

The Matrix

Fforme WWD/Getty Images
Michael Kors WWD/Getty Images
Campillo John Lamparski/Getty Images

Moody, and futuristic looks reminiscent of Neo, Morpheus, and Trinity are in for fall. Indeed, shows like FFORME, Michael Kors, and Campillo all showed mysterious monochromatic looks in dark hues and and heavy duty materials that read right out of the hit 2000s franchise. Incognito sunglasses optional.

Cinched Blazers

Christopher John Rogers Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Sergio Hudson Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Kim Shui Victor Pagan/Getty Images

While oversized, boxy blazers aren’t losing their steam anytime soon, a more fitted, ‘80s-inspired silhouette is entering the chat. Sensual, cinched-in blazers were embraced in a number of collections including the triumphant return of Christopher John Rogers — which featured jewel-toned satin jackets with peplum waists — along with the vibrant bottle-shaped jackets at Sergio Hudson and the fur-trimmed cropped styles at Kim Shui.

Caped Crusader

Ulla Johnson WWD/Getty Images
Carolina Herrera The Washington Post/Getty Images
Diotima Courtesy of Diotima

Superhero style may very well be on the menu for fall, as evidenced by shows like Carolina Herrera, who showcased models draped in dramatic silk capes featuring and oversized rosette gathering. More casual takes on the trend came from Diotima who included macrame cape sweaters (draped over blazers) and Ulla Johnson who sent models down the runway in cropped trench coats with cape collars.

Big Skirt Energy

Luar Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Thom Browne Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images
Altuzarra Courtesy of Altuzarra

The micro-miniskirt, which has had fashion in firm chokehold for the past couple of years, may be seeing the end of its meteoric reign. A number of runways and presentations saw longer, fuller skirts that hid legs among sweeping chiffon, voluminous bell-like structuring, and playful prints.