When it comes to getting dressed, Sienna Miller generally takes a lighthearted approach. It’s not that her looks are simple; on the contrary, the actor can don a hard-to-pull-off, feathered pantsuit or a printed silk pajama set and make it look easy. On Miller, fashion often seems poetic. This was the case on March 31, when the actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City to promote her new Netflix series, Anatomy of a Scandal. Miller wore a rose-printed catsuit with a plunging neckline that exuded sensuality and vintage glamour.

For the unexpected fashion moment, the actor teamed the long-sleeve piece from Saint Laurent with the label’s buckle-embellished Maxine slingbacks and wore a complementary, crimson color nail polish on her fingers. The look challenged comments made by the fictitious fashion editor Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, who sarcastically said that floral prints in spring are “groundbreaking,” as well as a more common consensus that blossoms are more a symbol of decency than desire.

Though, roses are perhaps the exception; the blooms are the beacon of romance. And a break in tradition is arguably something to be expected from Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Above all, he’s known to push boundaries on the runway and is a long-time admirer of Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo’s avant-garde approach to fashion.

SAINT LAURENT

As it happens, graphic prints like this crimson rose variety are also on trend for 2022, with designers like Lanvin and Valentino fashioning imprints of bold blooms onto everything from bike shorts to caftan-style dresses. Needless to say, Vaccarello’s own homage to Paloma Picasso’s “glamorous toughness” in the label’s Spring 2022 collection came to life on Miller, who naturally added a sense of insouciance and free-spirited flair to her appearance.

Miller’s catsuit in black, and some others by Saint Laurent of various constructions, are available for pre-order now. Shop these pieces, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.