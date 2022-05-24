(Shopping)

Y2K-Inspired Jewelry You’ll Want To Wear All Summer

“Ladies, frost yourself.”

By Alison Syrett
Early 2000s everything is certainly trending right now, but Y2K-inspired jewelry — in all its bright and bling-y glory — feels particularly suited to summer. So cue up some Ashanti and keep clicking to shop the perfect pieces to enhance your warm-weather look.via @nottejewelry
