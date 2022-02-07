Kylie Jenner’s Fans Think This Gold Necklace Was A Secret Nod To Her Son

Kylie Jenner is a pro when it comes to dropping hints about an upcoming event or special moment in her life. Back in September 2021, she wore a baby blue dress in a social media post to promote her new brand Kylie Baby and her Instagram followers began to wonder if the dress color signaled that her second child would be a boy. In a similar way, Jenner stans might have spotted another pregnancy easter egg in the star’s 73 Questions video for Vogue. During the interview, Jenner wore a 222 gold necklace, which coincided with her son’s birth month. (As you probably know by now, her fans were right on the nose as Jenner gave birth on Feb. 2, 2022 to a baby boy.)

In the aforementioned Vogue video from September 2021, the star donned a custom necklace from XIV Karats, a Beverly Hills-based jewelry store that specializes in personalized diamond jewelry. (Jenner personalized her piece with the numbers 2:22.) She styled it with a Patina Cross necklace from Gen3Si5 and wore a medley of VHERNIER baubles, plus a pair of Jennifer Fisher’s Double Natasha Lilly Huggies to match.

It looks like XIV Karats is a favorite amongst the Hollywood crowd. Celebrities like Rihanna (who is expecting her first child), Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry, and Sofia Richie have all worn the brand’s made-to-measure jewelry pieces in the past. Even Jenner herself owns several pieces from the label, including a 4:43 Storm necklace that pays tribute to her daughter and firstborn. (Stormi Webster was born 4:43 p.m. PST on Feb. 1, 2018.)

The young entrepreneur first revealed the birth of her second child via Instagram on Feb. 6. The sweet black-and-white snap appeared to show Stormi’s hand wrapped around the newborn’s wrist. Jenner captioned the post with his birth date “2/2/22” as well as a blue heart emoji. The star’s representative later confirmed to People that she had, indeed, welcomed a boy. Shortly after, Jenner enthusiasts took to Twitter to speculate on the baby’s name. (Several of Jenner’s famous friends and family used the “angel” moniker in her Instagram comment section, which sparked rumors that this could be his name.)

While you wait for Jenner’s official confirmation of her son’s name, take after the star and add one (or a few) customizable necklaces to your checkout cart. They will help you commemorate your own special day and events.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.