Raise your hand if you occasionally find yourself in a style rut, rotating through the same one or two pairs of jeans for weeks on end. No, you’re certainly not alone here. OK, now raise your hand again if you’re seeking more versatile bottoms beyond denim this season. If yes, look to stovepipe pants, which, according to Miami-based wardrobe stylist Samantha Brown, are cut straight from the thigh to the ankle. “They are slightly wider than straight-leg jeans and have more of an elongating effect than skinny,” she continues.

And much like the aforementioned straight-leg look, stovepipe pants have endless styling potential. First off, because most iterations New York-based stylist Hattie Doolittle has seen on the market include a small percentage of elastane or spandex, she likes opting for a soft, draped top with an identical or similar fabric content. “A plus is a diagonal or horizontal ruching to counteract the vertical piping [on the pants],” she adds.

Now, when it comes to footwear, you have a few stylist-loved silhouettes to consider. “[I recommend] shoes that elongate the leg with a pointy or pointed square toe help to balance the extra volume at the ankle,” explains Brown. A leather loafer, in her opinion, is an on-trend option, while ballerina flats work well with cropped bottoms.

Below, get inspired by the five fall-ready stovepipe pant outfits.

Leather Weather

How to give your red work bottoms an edgy twist for the weekend? A leather blazer should do the trick. From there, triple down on leather with your accessories — the rectangular bag and ballet flat duo here is a real winner.

Put It In Neutral

For a no-fuss outfit you can wear any season, pair white stovepipe pants (yes, even after Labor Day) with a black tailored blazer. As for shoes, Doolittle agrees with Brown’s suggestion. “I would pair a leather heel with the bottoms to heighten the stovepipe,” the stylist says. A gold statement clutch is a nice touch to the polished look.

Go Wild

‘Tis the season to rock a pair of leather trousers. Give your bottoms some festive flair via a sparkly form-fitting tee. Lastly, work an of-the-moment leopard print heel into the funky look. This captivating outfit formula will be great after the holidays, too.

Layer It

A layered look to love? Pair a collarless jacket atop a crisp button-down, and finish off with stovepipe pants. On the footwear front, opt for pointy heels or chunky loafers, depending on how much walking is in store for the day. Up the warmth with chic leather gloves.

Red Hot

If you’re guilty of stepping out in head-to-toe neutrals all year round, give your trusty outfit formula — like this denim jacket and black stovepipe trousers combo — a hint of spice via a fiery red Mary Jane shoe. The colorful footwear look took the style scene by storm last spring, and it’s still as chic as ever.