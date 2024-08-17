I swore off ballet flats for good after the shoe fell from grace in the early 2000s. (The odor that emanated from them when I took them off after school will forever haunt me.) However, even I was influenced to revisit the style this year after the dainty dance-inspired footwear popped up on runways like Miu Miu, celebrities like Katie Holmes, and virtually every stylish person I follow on Instagram. But wearing out my flats this spring and summer, I’m looking for a sturdier staple shoe for fall. Enter loafers, a classic shoe that harnesses the back-to-school energy of September dressing.

While often associated with preppy style, the beauty of a pair of black loafers is they go with virtually every outfit. Not to mention, they’re comfortable enough to wear on long days. But, if you’re someone who loves a statement shoe, a number of designers have created their own unique spin on the classic silhouette via shiny metallic leather, chunky lug soles, and even mesh. There are even heeled options that offer just enough height without making your feet throb.

Ahead, scope out 10 pairs of loafers that would make great additions to your fall wardrobe. Spoiler: They’re bound to be your most-worn shoe this season.

G.H. Bass Womens Whitney Weejuns Loafer $175 See On G.H. Bass Keep it classic with a pair of penny loafers from G.H. Bass. From knit dresses to a pair of jeans, this versatile style will elevate even the simplest monochromatic outfits.

The Row Vera Loafer $1,150 $920 See On FWRD Leave it to The Row to conjure up the season’s It shoe. The ‘90s-inspired sturdy block heel is right at the sweet spot of being able to clomp around from day to night or needing to Uber home from post-office happy hour. While the black leather version is nearly sold out everywhere, this buttery soft bark shade complements the fall’s typically rich and dark color palette.

Yuni Buffa Fez Loafer $445 See On Yuni Buffa Not too bold but not exactly neutral, sage green is the perfect hue for transitional footwear.

J Crew Winona Lug-Sole Penny Loafers $228 $130 See On J Crew These silver chunky loafers instantly add a cool-girl factor to fall outfits, but they’re also practical. Thanks to the lug sole, you won’t slip and slide or get soaked on rainy days stomping through puddles on the city streets.

Loewe Campo Loafer in Brushed Suede $1,150 See On Loewe Take the trending prep school aesthetic to new heights (quite literally) by pairing a pleated skirt and oversized striped rugby polo with these Loewe kitten heel loafers. The unique brushed suede creates a fuzzy tweed effect.

Celine Luco Loafer $1,050 See On Celine When in doubt, a sturdy pair of classic black loafers are fail-safe footwear choice. The subtle gold detail on this Celine pair looks super luxe.

Gucci Jordaan Loafer $990 See On Gucci Cherry red may have had the internet in a chokehold last year, but this fall is all about rich oxblood. Partake in the trend by slipping on a pair of sleek loafers.

Prada Chocolate printed leather loafers $1,370 See On Prada In my humble opinion, leopard print is a neutral and I would wear these printed-leather chunky loafers with everything.

Le Monde Beryl Soft Leather Penny Loafers $595 See On Bergdorf Goodman Once you add this pair of buttery-soft chocolate brown penny loafers to your collection, you’ll probably never take them off.