I swore off ballet flats for good after the shoe fell from grace in the early 2000s. (The odor that emanated from them when I took them off after school will forever haunt me.) However, even I was influenced to revisit the style this year after the dainty dance-inspired footwear popped up on runways like Miu Miu, celebrities like Katie Holmes, and virtually every stylish person I follow on Instagram. But wearing out my flats this spring and summer, I’m looking for a sturdier staple shoe for fall. Enter loafers, a classic shoe that harnesses the back-to-school energy of September dressing.
While often associated with preppy style, the beauty of a pair of black loafers is they go with virtually every outfit. Not to mention, they’re comfortable enough to wear on long days. But, if you’re someone who loves a statement shoe, a number of designers have created their own unique spin on the classic silhouette via shiny metallic leather, chunky lug soles, and even mesh. There are even heeled options that offer just enough height without making your feet throb.
Ahead, scope out 10 pairs of loafers that would make great additions to your fall wardrobe. Spoiler: They’re bound to be your most-worn shoe this season.