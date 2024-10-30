When it comes to shopping for denim in 2024, you’re no longer just picking between, say, slouchy boyfriend jeans or a cropped straight-leg look. Now, there’s a host of other designs to put on your radar. Do you like something with a little sparkle? Or perhaps a funky waistband? To put it simply, even the smallest of details can set a pair apart from the rest. And no one can agree more than the industry’s emerging denim brands. These up-and-coming names are reimagining the timeless wardrobe essential, delivering truly unique, splurge-worthy pieces.

Take it from Jac Cameron, the founder of New York-based brand Rùadh, which debuted on Oct. 8. “Generally, shoppers are looking for more specialized silhouettes and details; there is a willingness to spend on dressier denim,” explains the expert, whose previously held positions included co-founder of AYR and Calvin Klein’s global denim director. “Silhouettes that are imbued with more intricate construction, exceptional hardware, and shape consideration [are sought-after],” she adds. Cameron says she made sure to incorporate these aforementioned design elements into Rùadh’s 11-piece foundation collection. Plus, everything includes its signature semi-precious real gold finish hardware, which she says gives a jewelry effect to the pieces.

Ahead, take a closer look at Rùadh as well as four more emerging denim brands. Your chilly weather looks are about to get a pick-me-up.

Rùadh

Courtesy Of Rùadh

“Rùadh is a very personal collection that draws from my own heritage (Scottish) and also my expertise, having worked in the industry for 20-plus years — with denim as my area of specificity,” Cameron explains. For the label’s inaugural collection, the New York-based designer says she redefined traditional ready-to-wear using ethically sourced, natural materials, with everything made in small batches. “We are very proud to have obtained Pending B Corp certification as a measure of our dedication, making us somewhat of a niche in the market at this price point,” Cameron adds.

Thus far, Cameron points to the Archer trouser jeans as one style that is doing incredibly well. “It’s a bit of a hybrid style, blending versatility with a dressed-up approach,” she explains. The Constance jacket is another popular look, according to the designer. “The silhouette has bold, full sleeves that recreate a sculptural, subtly tailored silhouette.”

Denimist

Though Denimist has been around since 2019, it’s still a bit under the radar — though that likely won’t be the case for long. Combining the words “denim” and “feminist,” the label specializes in designs that are equal parts vintage-inspired and modern. The pieces are distressed by hand, making each style one-of-a-kind. Running the gamut from sherpa-lined jackets to wide-leg carpenter jeans, the brand’s off-duty look exudes an effortlessly cool vibe.

Fanfare Label

If there’s any brand that excels at outlandish, untraditional denim designs, it’s Fanfare Label. Founder Esther Knight launched the label in 2018 after stints at fashion companies like Vivienne Westwood. Based in East London, the all-women team zeroes in on seasonless styles made with new and old textiles. The designs certainly aren’t your typical run-of-the-mill true blues — details like bows and threads breathe new life into the brand’s jeans.

With six years under its belt, the brand has had some major accomplishments, including winning the 2022 Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards “One’s To Watch” and the German Sustainable Design Award in 2021. Fanfare Label has also continuously participated in London Fashion Week over the past few years.

Mimchik

Founded by Emma Marciano and Mia Kazovsky, Mimchik celebrated its two-year anniversary this month — and wow, what a ride it’s been. The Los Angeles-based brand has attracted celebrity clients like Emily Ratajkowski, Julia Fox, and, most recently, Barbara Palvin. As it turns out, Marciano is no stranger to the denim scene, given that she’s the daughter of Guess co-founder Maurice Marciano. It makes sense, then, that Mimchik’s pieces are in a class of their own. Cool girls are flocking to the brand’s oversized denim jackets and relaxed jeans — so get ‘em while they’re still in stock.

Ann Andelman

Wang Liuwen introduced Ann Andelman in France four years ago and, shortly after, entered the Chinese market. The brand pushes the envelope with its denim offerings, serving up eccentric styles like punchy purple flared jeans, twisted waistband looks, and rhinestone-covered iterations. By merging seasonal trends and abstract designs, the pieces are sure to be the main character of every outfit. Should you be in New York City, check out Ann Andelman IRL at multi-brand retail store Roome, located at 324 Grand St.