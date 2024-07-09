Whether you were around in the ‘80s or simply resonate with the decade, it’s hard to deny it was a game-changing time. The film industry released countless blockbusters — ahem, The Breakfast Club. Musicians like Whitney Houston and Madonna kicked off their lauded careers. And the maximalist style (neon colors, structured shoulders, stirrup leggings, etc.) will never be forgotten, either. Considering fashion is cyclical, many of these looks have fortunately reappeared, the latest being button earrings. Boasting a round silhouette larger than your standard stud, the Princess Diana-loved look is back in a, well, big way.

“While button earrings were definitely trending decades ago, they’ve really come back and are having their moment,” confirms founder Pia Mance, the founder of Heaven Mayhem, a Los Angeles-based jewelry brand that’s amassed a celebrity following including Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey. “I wanted to pay tribute to the iconic vintage style by creating Heaven Mayhem’s button earrings and introducing some color in them.” One of its sought-after silhouettes is the Prize style, which comes in black, red, and blue. “They’re a great way to add some color to your closet while still showcasing an elegant, timeless shape,” she notes about the earrings. And because Mance doesn’t anticipate the look’s popularity waning anytime soon, she says her label will release more iterations (stay tuned).

If you’re now inspired to incorporate button earrings into your summer jewelry collection, browse through TZR’s top picks ahead.