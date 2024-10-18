Similar to storied fashion houses like Gucci, Armani, and Saint Laurent (to name a few), Victoria Beckham’s empire expands far beyond the fashion world. In between runway shows and new releases, Beckham’s eponymous label also thrives in the beauty, skin care, and fragrance departments — most recently with the launch of her 21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum on October 3. Two weeks later, on Oct. 17, the founder attended an exclusive event in honor of her newest fragrance. To no surprise, Beckham curated a luxe look for the soirée: a gray suit set paired with posh accessories from — you guessed it — Victoria Beckham.

After the 21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum affair in New York’s Meatpacking District, Beckham was snapped by the paparazzi while en route to her car. Always in the mood for a monochromatic moment, the fashion muse sourced Acne Studios for a grey-on-grey suit tailored to perfection. Her wrapped blazer was especially eye-catching thanks to its structured shoulders, a thin belt around the waist, and a plunging neckline. Instead of a classic button-down, Beckham let her black tank top peek out from underneath the timeless topper. From there, the Spice Girl slipped on the complementary wide-leg trousers in the same purple-ish gray hue. To add a touch of color to her final ‘fit, Beckham coordinated her burgundy Victoria Beckham Mini Dorian Bag to her platform loafer-inspired pumps. She rounded out her OOTD with her brand’s Mask Sunglasses with gradient lenses, a bold red lip, a silver watch, and complementary diamond drop earrings.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Now that 21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum is on shelves everywhere, keep an eye out for more Beckham outings in the coming days. Perhaps a star-studded launch party is on the horizon. In the meantime, shop her latest enviable ensemble via the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact pieces are still available — for now, that is.