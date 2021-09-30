Bras and structured undergarments of any kind were deemed relatively unessential during the COVID-19 quarantine, as comfort became the end all be all priority when getting dressed. But then, funnily enough, an antithetical trend arose during 2020’s re-emergent summer: corset tops. Form-fitting, boudoir-inspired bustiers became a popular garment for fashion insiders, likely because they relished the opportunity to dress up again. And then, when coupled with last year’s Bridgerton phenomenon, the corset look graduated to a full-fledged fashion movement — and it’s still going strong in Hollywood. At The Lost Daughter premiere, Dakota Johnson wore a corset top from Gucci (she’s an ambassador for the brand) that featured a sheer, logomania-effect and graphic black boning.

Thanks to the styling genius of Kate Young, Johnson’s outfit brought a novel twist to the corset look. Johnson wore a pair of leather pants with her see-through bustier, making her lingerie-inspired top feel even more sultry (if that’s even possible). Because of the sensuous vibes her corset and trousers emulated, the styling felt like a not-so-subtle nod to the actor’s role in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, but all while remaining surprisingly demure and red carpet appropriate.

The actor accessorized her outfit for the premiere of Lost Daughter, her new movie, with Cartier jewelry (including a diamond necklace and sparkling drop earrings) and an inconspicuous black Gucci belt that blended into her dark bottoms. Lastly, she wore a pair of dark Gianvito Rossi stilettos that carried her outfit’s all-black theme down to her toes.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Pairing a corset with edgy leather pants felt like an innovative departure from the soft and romantic corset aesthetic, aka regencycore, which sprung up earlier this year. Johnson’s ensemble, therefore, deserves to be in a class of its own. And, her outfit was, if you will entertain this for a moment: FiftyShadesofGreycore. If there’s one clear takeaway from her sheer corset and leather combo, it’s that her ensemble marked the start of a soon-to-be-everywhere trend of clashing feminine staples with grunge elements.

If you don’t have any star-studded premieres to attend or red carpets to grace, Johnson’s recent look features a styling tip you can extract and apply to any outfit. When styling a corset, step out of the regencycore box. Instead, opt for modern garments with a more edgy and grunge feel — like Johnson’s leather pants, or perhaps a moto jacket — for an unexpected yet undeniably on-trend look. Shop a few black and sheer corset tops and bodysuits below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.