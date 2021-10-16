Lately, the jewelry trends have been heading in a more maximalist direction. Fashion girls are opting for whimsical beaded necklaces reminiscent of ones in their childhood jewelry boxes. Earrings and rings, too, seem to have become more expressive, with some chunky baubles even resembling the confections you’d find in a candy store. That being said, this newfound maximalist world can sometimes feel overstimulating. Thus, it’s refreshing to see a celebrity like Angelina Jolie who’s immune to the trends and remains steadfast in her minimalist ways. Jolie’s jewelry staples all err on the side of subtlety.

Jolie’s favorite pieces are similar to her well-curated and refined capsule wardrobe in that they share a common theme of “less is more.” Some of her jewelry are so subtle, in fact, you may not even notice she is wearing any at all. Case in point: her tiny golden drop earrings that are nearly inconspicuous save for their slight metallic glint. Speaking of her gold earrings, you’ll also soon discover that, on the large, Jolie is drawn to pieces made in the aureate metal and rarely strays from the luxurious tint. However, when she does wear a piece not made from gold, she opts for another timeless classic: pearls. She owns both a pearl necklace and pearl stud earrings and tends to wear them simultaneously for an immensely regal combination.

To take a closer look inside Jolie’s elegant treasure trove, scroll ahead.

Dainty Drop Earrings

Jolie has perfected the art of making a quiet statement. Here, she accessorized with a dainty pair of drop earrings that make a case for keeping your lobes understated. Mejuri offers a pair in a similar hoop and diamond design and, best of all, they’re only $60.

A Golden Cuff Bracelet

Jolie’s gold cuff bracelet, which, if you look closely, you’ll see is adorned with diamonds around the band, was the perfect slight pop of metallics and shine against her neutral outfit. If you want a bracelet with a similar diamond-encrusted effect, Cartier’s Love Bracelet is a refined and impactful choice. Or, if you’d rather have a more artistic and architecturally playful vibe, Khiry’s Khartoum Bangle is an intriguing option.

A Pearl Necklace & Matching Studs

Pearls are often recognized as a beloved accessory amongst powerful women. For proof, look to the jewelry collections of Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, and, of course, Jolie. The actor recently wore a strand of luxurious pearls while visiting Washington D.C. in September 2021, which felt symbolic due to the milky stone being deeply embedded in America’s fashion and political history.

Thick Golden Hoops

Gold hoop earrings are versatile, timeless, and endlessly elegant. They’re likely a piece of jewelry you also own, too. When shopping in Paris, Jolie accessorized her black and white striped day dress with a sturdy pair of hoop earrings in her signature gold.

A Delicate Pendant Necklace

A pendant necklace is a well-documented go-to amongst celebrities. Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber are fans of the piece and they were multiple medallions at once for an artfully layered display. Not Jolie, though — she chooses to wear just one strand and have it shine solo.