Rosalía Wore The Corset Piece On Every New York Girl’s Radar

Rosalía doesn’t bless her loyal fan crowd with street style appearances often, but when she does — she goes big. While stepping out for dinner in LA’s swanky West Hollywood area, Rosalía’s Orseund Iris corset skirt has once again reminded the fans that the singer is definitely not lacking in the personal style department. After all, there is a reason why she earned a spot front row at Fashion Week alongside other famed fashionistas like Dua Lipa and Hunter Schafer.

On May 6, the 27-year-old Spanish artist has once again demonstrated her fashion prowess when she stepped out for dinner at LA’s Craig restaurant — a spot also frequented by celebs like Angelina Jolie and Sophie Turner, as well as members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The star of the ensemble was the corseted lace-up skirt from New York label Orseund Iris, beloved by influencers and celebs including Vanessa Hudgens and Blackpink’s Rosé. She paired it with an ultra-oversized crisp white shirt, some slingback kitten heels from Prada, and a rare Hello Shanghai Chinese Takeout Bag from Kate Spade — one of the collectible items in her closet. Rosalía finished off the chic-yet-playful look with some Swarovski-encrusted Lady Love earrings from a Paris-based jewelry brand SAFSAFU and leaned into the Y2K aesthetic with her Butterfly Sky phone case from Wildflower Cases.

HEDO / BACKGRID

Part of a larger resurgence of the many trends from the Roaring Twenties, corsets are predicted to be one of the biggest trends for Summer 2021. Recently, Cardi B has also leaned into the trend, wearing a white corset top from Dion Lee, which she paired with distressed jeans and a one-of-a-kind reconstructed shirt from the ‘80s. Other celebs, including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Saweetie have also tapped into the 2020s-appropriate take on the nostalgic item. Now, it’s your turn to lean into the party-appropriate trend — just in time, as you’re getting ready to venture out and (safely) mingle with your friends after a very socially distanced year.

Shop Rosalía’s exact skirt, alongside a few other corset trend pieces, below. Then, take a look at these genius ways to style corsets, just in case you’re looking to lean into this nostalgic early aughts-inspired trend in the seasons to come.

