Hailey Bieber has become somewhat synonymous with denim. After all, there isn’t a silhouette or wash the model and beauty founder hasn’t worn over the years, particularly during her off-duty street style outings. The same can be said for Gap, which has been a hallmark for jeans since it was founded in 1969. So, it makes perfect sense that Gap has tapped Bieber for its latest celebrity partnership — one that’s distinctly inspired by the ease and effortless cool of the 90s.

Gap’s new collaboration with Bieber is directly inspired by the model’s birth year of 1996. “Gap has been a part of my wardrobe since I was a kid, so this came together very organically,” said Bieber in a press release. “1996 was the year I was born, and I get a lot of style inspiration from the ’90s because there was something so effortless about that era and the way people wore denim. We wanted the campaign and the collection to capture that same feeling in a way that felt modern, nostalgic, and personal.”

The limited-edition capsule features two styles: the Extra Baggy Jeans — inspired by Bieber’s own men’s Gap ‘90s Loose jeans — and the lightweight ‘90s Low Rise Loose Jeans. Both come in three different blue washes, ensuring there’s a cotton denim look to fit any taste. The easygoing pieces, each priced at $89, are also printed with Bieber’s signature on their pocket linings and “1996” details on hardware and back patches.

Mario Sorrenti/Courtesy of Gap

Bieber herself stars in the capsule’s campaign shot by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, where she’s styled in her co-designed jeans and minimalist Gap T-shirts by Alastair McKimm. There’s also a Charlie Di Placido-directed film, soundtracked to “Linger” by The Cranberries.

Bieber’s capsule is the latest fashion-forward collaboration for the brand, whose slate of launches includes sold-out drops with Victoria Beckham, Christopher John Rogers, Summer Fridays, Bèis, and more.

(+) Mario Sorrenti/Courtesy of Gap (+) Mario Sorrenti/Courtesy of Gap INFO 1/2

“Hailey understands denim in a very instinctive way — from proportion and fit to how it actually moves and wears on the body,” said Jane Pattinson, SVP and global head of design at Gap, in a press release. “Together, we built the collection around the relaxed silhouettes she naturally gravitates toward and the effortless way she styles them in her everyday wardrobe — refining everything from the washes and fabric to the understated ‘1996’ detailing throughout. The pieces feel effortless, personal, and very true to both Hailey and Gap.”

Mario Sorrenti/Courtesy of Gap

Gap and Bieber’s capsule collection goes live on Gap.com on July 16 at 9 a.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, with the Low Rise Loose style exclusive to the website. Select pieces will also be available in Gap stores in North America, as well as countries including China, Japan, and the United Kingdom.