Hailey Bieber will convince you to add a baggy pair of Gap jeans into your rotation. While her UltraSoft style from the retailer are both low rise and slouchy, the supermodel proved that oversized can be just as polished as a tried-and-true straight leg with the right styling approach.

When stopping by the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood recently for a business lunch, the 28-year-old channeled a ‘borrowed from the boys’ vibe in Gap’s UltraSoft '90s Loose Jeans. Bieber teamed the indigo denim — a bubbling trend for fall — with two of her favorite versatile closet staples.

Once again, she stepped out in her black leather kitten heel thong sandals by Toteme, keeping the look sleek by pairing the inexpensive baggy pant with a fresh white tube top. Ensuring the rest of the ‘90s-reminiscent outfit was pared-back, her only other accessory of note was The Row’s covetable woven leather Park tote.

Bieber’s take on the all American uniform of jeans and a white top coincides with TikTok’s obsession with the “go see” outfit — aka what fresh faced models of yore would wear to a casting with an agency.

Gap

To nod to the mom-of-one’s outfit, Gap’s unisex Extra Baggy Jeans should be on your radar. Available in three rinses, the five-pocket jeans boast a relaxed fit with wide, roomy legs in classic rigid denim that’s designed to be broken in over time.

It’s been a big week for the Rhode founder, whose son Jack just turned one. On Monday, she was also revealed as the face of a new Saint Laurent campaign for the Fall season, highlighting its latest handbag, the Icarino.

Photographed by Gray Sorrenti, Bieber shows off the buzzy new accessory — a mini version of the popular diamond quilted Icare bag.

The handheld full moon-shaped bag has already been spotted on Zoe Kravitz, Bella Hadid, Rosé, Charli XCX, Anja Rubik, and Peggy Gou, and no doubt, will be papped on Bieber in a candid street style moment any day now too.