When it was announced on April 20 that The Gap would be partnering with Victoria Beckham — with the first drop only four days away — the Internet went into a tizzy. For the first time ever, the ’90s pop star (and modern day beauty and fashion mogul) will be sharing her design perspective with the masses. And although the debut will be rooted in classic, foundational wardrobe pieces — nothing about the campaign is basic.

Shot by high fashion photographers duo, Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, and styled by Alastair McKimm, formerly of Vogue France and I-D, the first images of the 38-piece collection feature models Mica Argañaraz and Lina Zhang wearing staple wardrobe building blocks, like a plain white T-shirt, an army green utility jacket, and denim. The collection pulls inspiration from Gap’s late ’80s and early ’90s archive, reworked with a contemporary spin.

The rest of the inaugural line will include timeless Gap designs reimagined through Beckham’s point of view: Think classic Gap denim, khakis, shirting, and fleeces — with elevated fabrications and refined construction (and sometimes even Beckham’s VB signature stitched in red as a small touch).

(+) Courtesy of The Gap (+) Courtesy of The Gap INFO 1/2

“To me, Gap is an all-American icon — a brand that has always created timeless pieces for everybody’s wardrobe, with a sharp attention to detail,” said Victoria Beckham in a press release. “Bringing my design perspective to those everyday essentials and working with a team that shares that same commitment to craftsmanship and execution has made this collaboration incredibly special.”

The announcement comes just days off the heels of Old Navy’s (another Gap Inc. brand) launch with Christopher John Rogers, adding more excitement to Gap Inc.’s already buzzy portfolio. And ever since Zac Posen took the helm as Creative Director in 2024, Gap’s focus of reentering the cultural conversation has never been more clear.

“Every collaboration we pursue is rooted in storytelling,” said Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap in a press release. Beckham will have a chance to share her inspiration, her early connection to Gap, and her approach to the collaboration in social-first documentary-style videos that will be rolled out in due time.

Courtesy of The Gap

The Gap × Victoria Beckham Spring collection will launch on April 24 at 6 a.m. PT and 9.a.m. ET on Gap.com and in select Gap stores globally, with retail pricing from $34 to $328. The collection will be available in sizes XXS–XXL. Gap cardmembers will be eligible to shop one day early.