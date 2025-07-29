Gap is set to ensure your upcoming travel is more stylish than ever, as the retailer is linking up with Shay Mitchell’s brand BÉIS for a 26-piece collaboration. The Pretty Little Liars alum turned serial entrepreneur announced the news today via a campaign starring her adorable daughters Atlas, 5, and two-year-old Rome.

Set to launch on August 1 at 9 a.m. EST, the limited-edition capsule is anchored by Gap-ified denim blue versions of BÉIS’s fan favorite suitcases and travel bags. The offering will include the best-selling carry-on roller suitcase and large check-in roller, as well as the weekender and travel backpack bags.

The Gap partnership also marks the debut of BÉIS’s first-ever apparel collaboration; a collection of fashion-forward yet functional pieces made with both life on the go and travel in mind. Many pieces will match the luggage, in the same blue colorway, and there’ll also be versatile beige, black, and berry pink garments. Think: Convertible Cargo Barrel Pants that transform into comfy cargo shorts with plenty of zip pockets. The Convertible Bandeau Jumpsuit is a dream to pack as well as being multi-purpose. Then there’s the genius Heavyweight Travel Hoodie, which features a built-in inflatable neck pillow that’s sure to be a game-changer for long haul flights.

The Canadian star, 39, said in a press release that the chance to work with the iconic retailer was a “full circle moment.” She added: “Partnering with Gap let us bring BÉIS-ics to more people than ever. I’ve been wearing Gap since I was a kid, so designing a collection that allows you to express your personal style while on the go feels like a full circle moment. This line is for anyone who wants to look good, feel good, and travel in style.”

Shay Mitchell with daughters Atlas and Rome Babel Gap

Keeping accessibility at the forefront, prices will range from $8–$128 for apparel and accessories while luggage will be priced between $128–$378. Also included in the easy-breezy, airport-approved clothing assortment are poplin boxer shorts, boyfriend-style striped shirts, organic cotton t-shirts, logo sports bras, oversized denim jackets, an array of jeans, and even sticker packs to customize your luggage.

Mitchell, who’s the founder of beverage brand Onda, enlisted her whole family to join her in the campaign announcing the highly-anticipated partnership. With her partner Matte Babel joining her on creative director duty, as well as featuring a soon-to-debut 75-second ad, it marks the first time they have all starred in a campaign together.

(+) Gap (+) Gap INFO 1/2

The video, titled “Go Big. Don’t Go Home.”, was shot by Bjorn Iooss and directed by Andrew B. Myers. It is set inside an XL-sized denim suitcase and will showcase Atlas and Rome wearing the childrenswear from the line alongside their chic mom.

The new BÈIS collection will be available in over 50 Gap stores in the U.S., four stores in Canada, and six in Japan, as well as on Gap.com and the BÈIS website, meaning that fans in the UK and the EU can access it thanks to international shipping options.

Set your alarms for 8/1.