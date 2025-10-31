During a week filled with exclusive, high-profile events, Hailey Bieber managed to jet off to New York for the night to attend one more. This time, she was being honored with the 2025 WSJ. Magazine’s Beauty Innovator of the Year award at the Museum of Modern Art. And after closing a deal to sell her skin care brand, Rhode (which was valued at a mind-blowing $1 billion-dollars) — she deserves all the accolades. To celebrate Bieber’s big night, the beauty mogul opted to wear a fresh off the runway leather-on-leather look from go-to label Saint Laurent.

There are only a select few that can call in a Spring/Summer 2026 look that debuted on the Parisian runway just one month ago — and Bieber happens to be one of them. But since she’s a longtime Saint Laurent ambassador (and sits front row at the show), she, of course, was able to take her pick. Not to mention, the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello was also in attendance and actually presented Bieber with her award. So she obviously had to honor her friend right back by wearing one of his designs.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Bieber pulled runway look number 6, which was a belted leather-on-leather strapless dress paired with a matching leather motorcycle jacket with silver hardware. She even posed similarly — with her hands in her pockets — to the model that wore the original look at the label’s show.

While she almost wore the edgy look exactly as intended — tights and white pointed toe sling-backs included — Bieber decided to skip the leather newsboy cap, aviator sunglasses, and earrings. She had to put her own spin on the look somehow. Instead, the founder styled the look with a pair of pearl drop earrings and thin ’90s-style sunglasses.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images

Once she got on the red carpet, however, Bieber ditched her moto-jacket to share a closer look at what was underneath. The black belted bodice was designed as a strapless leather corset with two silver vertical zippers. This stylish businesswoman is clearly going to be doing things her way (we don’t see any boring pantsuits in her future). The leather-on-leather silhouette was perfectly balanced with soft makeup and a slicked-back hairstyle.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bieber spent the night mingling with the other celebrity honorees like Billie Eilish and Ben Stiller. We’ll be staying tuned for Bieber’s next red carpet appearance, in the meantime she’s already back in Los Angeles.