In a way, a great lip balm is like great loungewear: It should be comfortable, but still feel a little elevated. You want to feel like you’re wearing nothing, but look a little more “put together.” So, one of America’s leading names in casual essentials — Gap — teaming up with Summer Fridays (aka the brand behind the internet’s favorite lip balm) for a holiday collaboration is a pretty natural fit.

Launching Dec. 12, the 20-piece collection consists of mix-and-match sweats and fleeces, henley sets, and poplin pajamas in shades inspired by two of Summer Fridays’ most iconic products: The Lip Butter Balm (specifically the shades Pink Sugar, Cherry, and Vanilla) and Jet Lag Mask (soft blue). There are also playful socks and headbands and a gift-with-purchase beauty bundle, all with that signature Summer Fridays SoCal feel.

“There’s such a natural synergy between Gap and Summer Fridays – we both believe in creating easy, timeless essentials for everyday life,” Marianna Hewitt, co-founder of Summer Fridays, said in the official press release. “We designed pieces that feel cozy and comfortable: Soft sweats you’ll live in, to elevated basics you can wear in or out of the home. Each style is made to fit seamlessly into real life, from travel days, easy mornings, or moments at home, while still feeling special with a Summer Fridays touch.”

The brands tapped Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira for the campaign, including a spot which sees the actor and model dancing around a sun-drenched house in select pieces from the collection.

The products range in price from $28-$98, and will be available starting 12 pm EST/ 9 am PT on Gap.com and in select Gap stores. Be sure to grab your faves — this one is bound to sell fast.

