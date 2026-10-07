Getting around during Fashion Month is no small feat — especially considering each major destination is already a bustling, traffic-packed city with plenty of preexisting obstacles year-round. It also doesn’t help when designers tend to select semi-obscure venues in neighborhoods that couldn’t be farther apart or less accessible to a train station (I’m looking at you, Brooklyn Navy Yard). The benefit of being in New York, however, is the fact that most spots are decently close to a metro stop. Plus, most of TZR’s editors are local to Manhattan, so we’re pretty savvy when it comes to mastering the art of public transport. But all of that skill (and perhaps a bit of NYC ego) can get flipped on its head once the time comes to tackle the European versions of the biannual industry event.

It’s true that each of these cities has its own well-oiled public transit system. But in all honesty, walking even a short stretch on cobblestone streets in a 90mm heel can add an unnecessary amount of exhaustion to an already jam-packed schedule, and the thought of a potential pickpocketing scheme taking place around our laptop-stuffed bags is one we can’t afford to bear. That’s why, when it came to attending the Fashion Weeks of London, Milan, and Paris, TZR editors opted for a more convenient mode of carriage: Blacklane.

The globally available professional chauffeur and premium car service came in clutch each Fashion Week, taking us to and from shows like Prada, Gucci, Simone Rocha, Balenciaga, and Chloé, ensuring we never missed a start time or headline-making moment. And, of course, getting in and out of a spacious black car, experiencing little-to-no contact with the humid air or rainy weather, kept us looking as freshly primped as we did leaving our hotels. Although it surely led to some disappointment to the crowds of fans outside of the various venues, it also didn’t hurt to get the celebrity treatment of entering and exiting via a black SUV with tinted windows — especially if you’re feeling fancy and want to do an outfit change between shows.

All of that, plus the space to stretch your legs, zone out from the chaos, and shield yourself from the fashion frenzy (and perhaps temporarily kick your shoes off in the process), made for a truly seamless Fashion Month. Below, hear more from our editors about how their transportation ease shaped their runway experiences.

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor

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“I’m just going to get straight to the point: I never would have made it to all of my shows and appointments at London Fashion Week without Blacklane’s help, especially on ‘Super Sunday.’ The Brits have given Day 4 this nickname because it’s typically stacked with heavy-hitting shows, and this season was no exception. My schedule took me from Mayfair to the Square Mile, to Camden, to Chelsea, to South Bank, and back again. Thanks to my driver, who was always on standby and ready for the next location, I arrived everywhere on time and stress-free without navigating the Underground, trying to catch a cab or rideshare with dozens of other attendees leaving the same show, or ending up with blisters.

Since I was also covering backstage beauty before attending the actual shows, my day started earlier than most, so having a reliable, safe ride at 7 a.m. was also invaluable.”

Jennifer Yee, Fashion Market Director

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“I love going to Milan every season for shows. A packed schedule gets me excited — a typical day starts with a 9:30 a.m. show and ends with 9:30 p.m. dinner. I get a rush running around to shows, re-sees, coffees, appointments, and events. In between, I take meetings on the go and, most importantly, try to conquer the biggest challenge of the week: Milan traffic. If you can make it to a Milan show on time, then you’ve won Fashion Week. And there’s no way I could’ve gotten through this season without Blacklane.

I always say, accomplishing a full show schedule is an art in itself, and my driver for the week was my trusted lifeline for making it through the small, winding roads in Milan. Prompt, precise, and an expert in finding the fastest way to any destination, hands down, Blacklane car service was my most coveted accessory for the week.”

Brooke Frischer, Senior Fashion Editor

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“This was my first time doing Paris Fashion Week, and it was truly the greatest experience. And because of Blacklane and my incredible driver, I saw so many of the biggest and best shows without fear of being late, getting caught on the train, or not being able to find a cab in crowds of fellow attendees. However, the best part of my Blacklane experience was undoubtedly my final day in Paris. My wonderful and incredibly accessible hotel, the Crowne Plaza Paris — Republique by IHG, was located ideally in the center of the city on a side street with ample loading space.

So when the time came to check out, my Blacklane car was waiting for me right in front, ready to hold all of my overpacked luggage while I hit my final events before heading to the airport. I managed to make it to all of my morning appointments in record time, thanks to my driver patiently waiting outside each venue and expertly navigating traffic between them. After I left my final event, I was able to comfortably change out of my photo-ready ensemble and into my airplane attire, all without a hitch or a hiccup. Talk about ease.”