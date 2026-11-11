The Zoe Report Readers' Choice: Best U.S. Spiritual Retreats

A few days away can give you time to sit with the questions you usually rush past. The nominees for Best U.S. Spiritual Retreats in The Zoe Report’s Readers’ Choice Awards offer plenty of room for reflection, from the mountain settings of Art of Living Retreat Center in North Carolina and Drala Mountain Center in Colorado to the Pacific coastline at Esalen Institute in Big Sur. You’ll also find the Dharmakaya Center for Wellbeing in New York’s Hudson Valley and Canyon Ranch in the Arizona desert. Wherever you go, leave a little room on the itinerary for quiet.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Art of Living Retreat Center/Canyon Ranch/Dharmakaya Center for Wellbeing/Drala Mountain Center/Esalen Institute/Golden Door - Tanveer Badal/The Inn of The Five Graces/Lake Austin Spa Resort/The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection/Menla Retreat & Dewa Spa/Miraval Arizona - Hyatt/Ojo Santa Fe/Ratna Ling Retreat Center - Troy Ziel/Shou Sugi Ban House/Troutbeck - Paul Barbera/Wildflower Farms, Auberge Collection