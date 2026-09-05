Fall hasn’t officially started yet, but it’s never too early to get a head start on shopping for your next pair of boots. The season always calls for them, since their fuller coverage is a must-have once temperatures drop. Whether you’re seeking an option for chilly daytime errands, apple picking, scenic park strolls, or perhaps an outfit-making accessory for the upcoming Fashion Week shows, there’s plenty of covetable options to fit any activity or need.

This season, statement-making details are an overarching theme for boots. On the Fall 2026 runways, glossy bursts of color, by way of patent, smooth, and textured leathers, made plenty of appearances. Cherry red thigh-highs were seen at Valentino, dramatically tall amber-hued straight-leg silhouettes were spotted at Hermès, and rich navy square-toe shapes took center stage at Khaite.

Gorp-core aesthetics also maintained their chokehold over the fashion set: Swamp-ready drawstring-equipped styles stomped down the Kiko Kostadinov catwalk in Paris, while bungee cord-laced hikers accompanied formal pleated trousers and silk pussybow-adorned blouses at Aknvas in New York.

Many of these trends are already being put into practice by the it girls of the world, too. Tanya Tamer, founder of Louvelle — an invite-only luxury fashion rental app — tells TZR that she’s already seeing her platform’s user base styling the season’s standout looks.

“After several seasons of understated shoes, there’s been a clear shift toward texture, shine, and more exaggerated proportions,” Tamer says. “At Louvelle, we’re seeing girls lean into a sense of contrast — pairing a simple oversized coat with a statement shearling knee-high boot,” she explains. Bold toe boxes and innovative material mixing are other major trends for boots this season. “Pointed pumps, sculptural heels, and elongated shafts are leading the boot conversation for fall, particularly in suede, satin, shearling, and haircalf,” says Tamer.

Before zipping, buckling, or slipping into your next pair, read up on this season’s top boot trends below, and get a head start on your shopping list before the autumnal equinox later this month.

Pop Of Color

Celine Spring 2026. Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you’re the type to sartorially default to all-black but yearn to include a more playful portfolio of pigments in your wardrobe, a colorful, statement-making boot might just be the answer to that desire. In a sea of neutral tones on the Fall 2026 runways, designers drew focus to the bottom of their ensembles using every shade of the rainbow. “[Bright colors are] an unexpected addition to a season usually dominated by chocolate, burgundy, and black,” says Tamer.

Buckle Up

Buckles and bootstraps are one of the easiest trends to get behind this fall. Across every heel height, thin and thick straps give an otherwise minimalist boot a cool girl, moto-edge. Create some compelling contrast by wearing your favorite punky pair with softer, more feminine garments — such as a babydoll dress or silk midi skirt.

Ballerina Boots

Courtesy of Valentino

For those of us unwilling to let go of our ballet flats and Mary-Jane block heels in the colder months, brands have adapted our favorite springtime footwear for all of fall’s needs. Through bow-adorned and two-tone optical illusion boots, designers are keeping our legs protected from frigid winds while preserving all the high-femme, decorative elements of a ballerina slipper.

Slouchy Shafts

These scrunched-up styles bring a bohemian feel to any fall outfit. Double down on their voluminous, billowing silhouette with equally comfortable staples like oversized bombers, barrel jeans, or a bubble-hem skirt.

Technical Taste

Kiko Kostadinov Fall 2026. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Gorpcore has been trending for a few seasons now, but it’s recently found new life. This season’s technical gear of choice leans more into hiking and water-friendly selections, allowing anyone who buys into the fad to easily transition from a GNO to an excursion in nature. Style your preferred pair with jeans tucked in for a true normcore look, or dive into the wrong shoe theory and wear them with your favorite tulle-tiered gown.