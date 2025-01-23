Once fashion month draws near, it’s always exciting to guess what specific designs will rule the runways. What’s the next big denim silhouette? What will be the most popular handbag shape? No one really knows until the shows commence — which makes it all the more fun. And the same can be said for street style. Like clockwork, attendees hit the sidewalks in of-the-moment looks, and the Fall/Winter 2025 season certainly won’t be any different. To put it simply, these fashion arbiters set the tone for what’s relevant, sartorially speaking, in the months to come.

According to Shopbop’s Senior Fashion Director Caroline Maguire, there will be an emphasis on coats and shoes. “It’s freezing during February and March fashion months, so outerwear and footwear are crucial for staying warm and completing your look,” she says to TZR. “There is so much opportunity for both to add elements of personalization and coolness to your outfit, and I think people are craving that,” the fashion guru adds.

Faux fur coats, in particular, are expected to pop up everywhere. “They’re functional and chic during NYFW when temperatures can be less than ideal,” Marissa Galante Frank, Bloomingdale’s fashion director for beauty and accessories, says, echoing Maguire. Frank’s favorite style at the moment? “I love faux Mongolian coats right now because they capture the bohemian vibe that is continuing from the Spring/Summer 2025 runways.”

Stay ahead of the curve by reading up on insiders’ Fall/Winter 2025 fashion month street style predictions, ahead.

Charms

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Kitschy bag charms are poised to be ubiquitous this season — yes, again. Somehow, it’s already been a year since the quirky accessories trend began making its rounds outside the Fall/Winter 2024 shows. And it’s no wonder that they’re especially popular during fashion month. “It’s always a great opportunity to showcase your own personal style,” explains Frank about the festivities. “Customizing your handbag with unique charms is the perfect way to add some personality and fun to your street style look.”

Meanwhile, Linda Cui Zhang, Nordstrom’s associate fashion director, believes charms won’t just be attached to carryalls but shoes and coats, too. “I look forward to seeing the way people personalize their items,” she says. Always pushing boundaries with their ensembles, guests are bound to adorn their looks with some unexpected styles — keep your eyes peeled.

Pre-Loved Statement Looks

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Candace Marie, a digital strategist and consultant who works with luxury labels like Chanel and Prada, expects pre-loved pieces to pervade the sidewalks throughout the month. As Marie, who is also a street style star, puts it, “those standout items from past seasons that have become icons in their own right.” The insider continues, “Think re-styled archival designs, vintage finds, or even bold accessories people are intentionally bringing back into rotation.” In her opinion, the overarching theme outside the shows won’t be around fleeting trends. Instead, she says it’s all about investing in and reimagining pieces with longevity.

“This movement reflects a shift toward a more intentional approach to style, where what you wear tells a story — whether it's a nostalgic nod to a past era or a reflection of sustainability and thoughtful curation,” Marie adds.

Menswear-Inspired

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

If the buzz around Hailey Bieber’s new menswear fashion era is any indication, everyone will be dressed in buttoned-up, business-esque silhouettes this season. Not to mention, last year, there was a specific designer who had a hand in the rise of the aesthetic. “I think since Saint Laurent’s last show, tailoring has been embraced even further,” notes Chloé Harrouche, a content creator and the founder of Loulou de Saison, a minimalist label based in Paris. “There’s this idea of masculine-féminin but in a way that is fresh and sincere, bringing forward this kind of soft power into it.” On the runway, the French fashion house served up blazers with shoulder pads, ties, slouchy trousers, and more corporate chic looks. Now, get ready to see them come out to play.

Faux Fur Coats

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Bundle up, baby — it’s going to be teeth-chattering cold this season. The aforementioned faux fur coat trend, which has likely run rampant on your Instagram feed as of late, is the chicest way to prevent goosebumps. Whether you opt for a long, ankle-grazing style or something cropped, the statement-making topper is guaranteed to turn heads on the streets. Allow the fuzzy coat to do all the talking by finishing off with casual jeans (skinny, if you’re feeling daring) and sleek shoes.

Snakeskin

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Leopard print, you have some competition — snakeskin looks are coming in hot this fashion month, reports Frank. “There will be a ton of texture on the runway and street this season,” she explains. To be clear, leopard motifs aren’t necessarily going away any time soon. “But we will be seeing more snake prints and embossed croc across shoes, handbags, and ready-to-wear,” the fashion director adds.

Belted Bags

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

New York-based content creator Coco Bassey has been keeping up with the emerging belted bag trend. “I've seen many brands coming out with belt details, and I've had my eye on getting one this season for myself,” she tells TZR. One label churning out the silhouette is Prada — yes, leave it to co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to be spearheading the look. Other heavy hitters like Proenza Schouler, Tom Ford, and Tory Burch are coming out with its own iterations, too. In other words, it may just be the bag du jour this fashion month.