Ever since Taylor Swift entered her WAG era in October 2023, the multi-hyphenate has proved how versatile game-day dressing can be. At numerous NFL games in support of boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift has shown her team spirit by wearing Versace, Louis Vuitton, and Vivienne Westwood (to name a few designers) in the Chiefs’ trademark colors — red, black, and gold. And now, with Kelce’s team poised to play in the Super Bowl once again, she’s taking her style game to the next level. Before the game on December 21, Swift turned heads in a red fur coat and a complementary bucket hat, which marked her most elevated Chiefs-coded combo yet.

Just minutes before Kelce and the Chiefs took on the Houston Texans, Swift was spotted by the paparazzi in a familiar tunnel underneath Arrowhead Stadium. In true WAG fashion, she matched the team’s colors in a fluffy cherry coat from Charlotte Simone — the celebrity set’s go-to outerwear brand. The knee-length shearling jacket bared a striking resemblance to the Penny Lane coat worn by Kate Hudson in 2000’s Almost Famous (you know the one). Following in the footsteps of Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Madonna, and Christina Aguilera (to name a few fans), this is Swift’s second vintage-inspired topper from London-based designer, Charlotte Beecham. She first styled a black version of the fur coat for Emma Stone’s Poor Things premiere on December 6, 2023.

Now, back to Swift’s latest look. Underneath the red number, the Grammy winner layered a black mock-neck sweater, which looked luxe alongside coordinating patterned tights from Sheertex. Then, she broke up her Christian Louboutin streak with knee-high suede boots from Manolo Blahnik. For her accessories, Swift got her hands on a vintage Chanel bucket hat adorned with black fur. A burgundy top-handle Tod’s bag and gold jewelry from Effy Jewelry completed her OOTN.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With a game-day ‘fit this chic, fans can only imagine what she’ll curate for the Chiefs’ Christmas Day match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the meantime, you can channel her most recent ensemble via the curated edit below.