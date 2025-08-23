(The Shopping List)
Fact: Every Fall Footwear Collection Needs A Suede Boot
Because what’s autumn without one?
This will be my first fall living in Los Angeles (and on the West Coast, in general), having just relocated from New York City in June. And, to be honest, I’m not totally sure what to expect. I recently jokingly asked a friend if people go apple picking here, to which she responded with a giggle. And although my autumn experience will be much different in California, I don’t anticipate my affinity for chilly-weather fashion changing. I’m a sucker for a trusty leather jacket, as well as chic suede boots. But when it comes to the latter, my collection is looking a little, well, sad. As such, I’m adding the fall footwear to the top of my new-season shopping list.
The majority of suede boots on the market are chocolate brown or cognac, which I’m not mad about; the rich neutral shades are a refreshing alternative to black, in my opinion. But that’s not to say you can’t find more colorful, statement-making pairs. For something still very fall-approved, look to an olive green suede boot — the CO iteration below is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. There’s also plenty of burgundy and red shades on the menu this season from brands like J.Crew and STAUD.
Curious what other styles are hitting the virtual shelves? Scroll onward for 10 suede boots I’m eyeing for fall.
Boasting a pointed toe, low stacked heel, and gold hardware, Larroudé’s Florencia boots are a great entry point into Western-inspired fashion.
These buckle-heavy boots read less tough than others on the market, thanks to their light beige suede material.
On the other hand, if you’re ready to dive into Western style, these brown suede Sézane boots are a must-have.
Rendered in a bright auburn shade, STAUD’s beloved Wally boots will spice up every fall ‘fit. I’d team these with my go-to khaki trench coat.
I’m all about a maximalist accessory, and these tulip-printed boots are unlike anything I own. To avoid your outfit becoming overly busy, I’d suggest pairing them with a neutral cashmere sweater and classic jeans.
If you’ll be going into an office regularly this upcoming season, incorporate Reformation’s tall dark brown boots into your 9-to-5 footwear lineup. And if you’re fully remote like me, they’ll be great for drinks or dinner.
These oxblood-colored ankle boots will look fabulous with other classic autumn shades, like chocolate brown and olive green.
Give your black leather boots the day off in favor of this sumptuous suede pair. The kitten heel is perfect for those nights that involve little to no walking (thank you, Uber).
Think of Prada’s babies as a LBB (aka little brown boot). Thanks to their versatility, these suede shoes are bound to be a fixture in your fall wardrobe.
I’m not sure if I trust my clumsy self in these stiletto boots, but I can still admire them from behind my computer screen, right? If you’re down to give them a try, by all means, please do.