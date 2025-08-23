This will be my first fall living in Los Angeles (and on the West Coast, in general), having just relocated from New York City in June. And, to be honest, I’m not totally sure what to expect. I recently jokingly asked a friend if people go apple picking here, to which she responded with a giggle. And although my autumn experience will be much different in California, I don’t anticipate my affinity for chilly-weather fashion changing. I’m a sucker for a trusty leather jacket, as well as chic suede boots. But when it comes to the latter, my collection is looking a little, well, sad. As such, I’m adding the fall footwear to the top of my new-season shopping list.

The majority of suede boots on the market are chocolate brown or cognac, which I’m not mad about; the rich neutral shades are a refreshing alternative to black, in my opinion. But that’s not to say you can’t find more colorful, statement-making pairs. For something still very fall-approved, look to an olive green suede boot — the CO iteration below is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. There’s also plenty of burgundy and red shades on the menu this season from brands like J.Crew and STAUD.

Curious what other styles are hitting the virtual shelves? Scroll onward for 10 suede boots I’m eyeing for fall.

Larroudé Florencia Boot $550 $385 See On Larroudé Boasting a pointed toe, low stacked heel, and gold hardware, Larroudé’s Florencia boots are a great entry point into Western-inspired fashion.

Alohas Ryder Suede Beige Leather Boots $370 See On Shopbop These buckle-heavy boots read less tough than others on the market, thanks to their light beige suede material.

Sézane Ivana Low Boots $250 See On Sézane On the other hand, if you’re ready to dive into Western style, these brown suede Sézane boots are a must-have.

STAUD Wally Boot $495 See On STAUD Rendered in a bright auburn shade, STAUD’s beloved Wally boots will spice up every fall ‘fit. I’d team these with my go-to khaki trench coat.

Loeffler Randall Wilder Brown Suede Tulip Boot $595 See On Loeffler Randall I’m all about a maximalist accessory, and these tulip-printed boots are unlike anything I own. To avoid your outfit becoming overly busy, I’d suggest pairing them with a neutral cashmere sweater and classic jeans.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot $498 See On Reformation If you’ll be going into an office regularly this upcoming season, incorporate Reformation’s tall dark brown boots into your 9-to-5 footwear lineup. And if you’re fully remote like me, they’ll be great for drinks or dinner.

J.Crew Stevie Ankle Boots $268 See On J.Crew These oxblood-colored ankle boots will look fabulous with other classic autumn shades, like chocolate brown and olive green.

& Other Stories Stretch-Suede Knee Boots $399 See On & Other Stories Give your black leather boots the day off in favor of this sumptuous suede pair. The kitten heel is perfect for those nights that involve little to no walking (thank you, Uber).

Prada Suede Booties $1,690 See On Prada Think of Prada’s babies as a LBB (aka little brown boot). Thanks to their versatility, these suede shoes are bound to be a fixture in your fall wardrobe.