Ballet flats are having a major moment — for the past year, they’ve been the shoe of choice for every cool girl with their finger on the pulse. Whether they’re being styled with track shorts to give an otherwise laid-back sporty look a coquette-ish touch or punctuating an already sweet outfit with a Mary-Jane detail, the silhouette is endlessly versatile and just as easy to dress up as to wear casually. As with all beautiful things, however, there’s often a catch: ballet flats are not always the most comfortable. And if you want to live in them every day — particularly as a New York City resident — that’s a dealbreaker.

I put 10 different brands and styles of flats to the test, walking 10,000 steps in each to find which ones feel cozy from the moment you slip them on and truly hold up to the everyday wear needed for a girl on the go. Not only was styling each pair for the office and weekends alike a fun challenge throughout this study, but after putting them all through their paces, I can also confidently say I’ll be wearing ballet flats year-round.

A note on my ratings: I evaluated each shoe on comfort and style, ranking both elements out of five. Of course, every foot is different, so the pair that works for me may not be your perfect ballet flat — and vice versa. Now, it’s time to find your next pair — or pairs — below.

Margaux

Noelia Rojas-West

Zebra print is such a fun pattern to add to a classic ballet flat, and while the break-in process took a few tries — especially on the pinky toe — I can confirm they now slide on with ease and add an oomph to every outfit. They offer soft padding, a leather sole, and they come in a range of colors, too. So, if you aren’t looking for a loud pair, you can swap the zebra for classic black, white, or another neutral.

Comfort: 3.5 / 5

Style: 5 / 5

Steve Madden

Noelia Rojas-West

Obsessed with the Tabi toe? Me too. So finding this satin pink pair at an affordable price felt like the perfect opportunity to test whether the split-toe style was actually for me. Surprisingly, they’re really comfortable, feel great on, and are true to size. The break-in took about two wears, but after that, 10K steps were a breeze. Around the toe, the sole is lifting slightly, though NYC’s uneven streets could be to blame — just something to keep in mind.

Comfort: 3.5 / 5

Style: 4 / 5

Sam Edelman

Noelia Rojas-West

The Felicia has been circling TikTok for quite some time, so I felt it was only right to test-drive them. Right off the bat, you can see the profile of the shoe is stunning, with a small bow at the toe and a little charm dangling from it. The shoes have built-in pads, which make them great for longer walks. I wore these for a long stroll in Central Park, and honestly, they were an instant perfect fit. They do run a half size small, so consider sizing up.

Comfort: 4.5 / 5

Style: 5 / 5

Rothy’s

Noelia Rojas-West

Sustainability is key to Rothy’s, and they’ve done wonders on the comfort front. However, in the heat, the fabric rubbed my feet a little raw. I do think they’ll become more comfortable once properly broken in and without the summer humidity. The adjustable strap is a lovely touch, and the bright cherry-red hue is stunning. Plus, they’re currently on sale for $50 off; grab them while you can.

Comfort: 3 / 5

Style: 3.5 / 5

Tory Burch

Noelia Rojas-West

The classic early 2000s ballerina aesthetic is back, and Tory Burch really knows what it’s doing. The buttery-soft leather, the metal toe detail, the padding — it’s all so good. By far, one of my favorites from this round of ballerinas. They work with everything and come in an assortment of colors, so there’s a pair for every wardrobe. And being a designer option, the style actually comes in at a surprisingly reasonable price point.

Comfort: 4 / 5

Style: 4.5 / 5

Alohas

Noelia Rojas-West

Ballerinas that feel like you’re barely wearing shoes? Yes please. These slipped on so easily and were such an effortless pairing with any look. The squared toe adds a sharp character detail, while the bow makes them a bit more adjustable, adapting to whatever tightness you prefer. My only takeaway: since they’re incredibly flat, they’re not the most comfortable option for anything over 10K steps in a day.

Comfort: 4 / 5

Style: 4.5 / 5

Larroudé

Noelia Rojas-West

The oxblood hue and pink ribbon around the shoe add such a bold touch to these flats, and the rubber soles make them durable and weather-appropriate. The toe box is wide enough to feel comfortable but tapers nicely, so it doesn’t feel bulky. I’ve probably been wearing these a little too much since getting them. I would highly recommend this pair.

Comfort: 5 / 5

Style: 5 / 5

Dolce Vita

Noelia Rojas-West

This silhouette is classic, but once worn, creasing starts to appear almost immediately due to them being a crinkle patent texture. While walking, I also had a few blisters start to form. These shoes are visually dreamy, though, and once broken in, I think they could be a beautiful addition to any closet. Just ease them in with patience to get the best wear out of them. The Ritla style is also best suited to slimmer feet.

Comfort: 2.5 / 5

Style: 4 / 5

Carel Paris

Noelia Rojas-West

At first glance, these shoes are beautifully made — the leather is stunning and feels high quality. However, that level of craftsmanship also means they feel quite heavy on the foot, with very little give in the leather. Over time, I’m sure these will become the investment piece they’re meant to be, but walking 10K steps in them straight out of the box just wasn’t feasible. The design is gorgeous nonetheless, so if you’re willing to take your time with the break-in process, these shoes could be right up your alley.

Comfort: 2.5 / 5

Style: 4 / 5

Melissa

Noelia Rojas-West

Jelly shoes have been making a comeback, and Melissa knows them best. With so many jelly styles — including flats — I wanted to see if these PVC shoes actually work for summer. My verdict: yes, but not in NYC heat. My feet got fairly sweaty, fairly quickly, which caused some rubbing and discomfort after a few hours of wear. I’d recommend these more for the beach, cooler days, or breezier weather.

Comfort: 3.5 / 5

Style: 3.5 / 5